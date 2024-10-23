Automotive Senior Software Engineer
2024-10-23
Job Responsibilities
As per the role of Software Engineer, a successful candidate will be involved in the development and implementation of HAL and related applications to enable the integration of multiple components within an ADAS platform. Development implies - writing and running unit tests for components implemented in the team, and CMake configuration. He/she will be responsible also for the integration of components implemented by other teams within the project.
Briefly:
Implement decision making models for AD/ADAS use cases.
Test case creation and test coverage improvement
Collaboration with th customer and teammates
Study and participate in full-cycle development of Automotive SW
Job Description
Mandatory
Good knowledge of C++ (11/14 standard)
Good knowledge of Git, CI/CD
Good experience with CMake
Basic experience with Linux
Experience with RTOS
Basic experience with SW Testing (Unit, Integration, System)
Understanding SDLC
Code review experience
Experience in automotive, aviation, medical or other highly regulated enterprise, Functional Safety
Fluent upper-intermediate English
Good communication skills
Willingness to learn
Ability to proactively analyse problems and drive solving
Comfortable with context switching
Team player
Takes responsibility and gets things done
Attention to detail
Internal motivation: able to bind own work to own motivation factors
Would be a plus
Experience with: Gerrit, Zuul CI tool, Jenkins, Artifactory, Google Test framework, GCC
QNX
Python/bash
Static Code analyzes (Polyspace, QAC, etc)
Networking (TCP/IP, CAN, etc)
Testing on HW
AUTOSAR, ISO26262, ASPICE, V-model
SCRUM, SAFe
Experience working with JIRA/Confluence
SW design (UML etc)
Politeness
Department/Project Description
The project aim is to optimize and extend with new ADAS features for a next-gen vehicle on the SPA platform.
Our clients are Tier 1s and OEMs from Europe and USA and development is targeted to Automotive Solution which will be deployed in the newest European cars. The project is considered technical excellence and we are paying huge attention to the technical challenge and motivation of our team members. Så ansöker du
