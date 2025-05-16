Automotive Functional Safety Engineers
Afry AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Job Description
Functional Safety, Engineers
As a Functional Safety Engineer, you will plan and follow up all functional safety activities within your team/ART/project. You will support your organization with functional safety activities such as project and test planning, Safety Joint Reviews and Formal Reviews and release of work products. You will have ownership of functional safety work products such as Project Safety Plan, Project Safety Test Plan and Safety Case within yourTeam/ART/Project.
Functional Safety, System Engineers
As a System Engineer, you will define, analyze and validate Safety Goals, Functional Safety Requirements (FSC/FSR) and Technical Safety Requirements (TSC/TSR) you work closely with Function Owners, System Engineers and Test Engineers to include the functional safety work in the development process, you are a skilled user of FMEA and FTA to analyze design and requirements.
Functional Safety, Test Engineer
As a Test Engineer you will take part in Functional Safety and requirements analysis and being responsible for development of test methods, test planning and test execution according ISO26262. You will define and prepare test environment and test objects for the different levels to test e.g. vehicle, function, system and component.
Qualifications
You need to have deep knowledge in at least one vehicle domain about electrical/electronic hardware, embedded software and good understanding of requirements breakdown from design to production.
Your academic background is a Bachelor or Master's degree, you have at least 7 years of experience in automotive electrical systems development. You have good knowledge of ISO 26262. You are familiar with the use of requirement management tools like e.g. System Weaver, DOORS, Elektra, if you also have work experience with software quality and processes like e.g. CMMI and Automotive SPICE, we see it as meritorious.
Your business English is fluent both verbally and in writing and you communicate easily with both peers and upper management. It is an advantage, but not a requirement, to also know Swedish. A Swedish driver license type B is required.
Additional Information
We are looking forward to reading your application! Last date to apply: 6/7.
For questions about the position please contact:
Lena Henriksson - Section Managerlena.henriksson@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REF470P". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474) Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9344149