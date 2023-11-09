Automotive Embedded Software Engineer
Afry AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services, with a global reach. We accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitalisation, creating sustainable solutions for generations to come.
Within AFRY, we develop and deliver solutions for vehicles, systems, functions and attributes to customers in the automotive industry. Our customers are both established OEM's, startup companies and system suppliers (Tier 1). We operate all over the world; mainly in Sweden, China, Brazil, US and UK.
Job Description
We are now looking for several Embedded Software Engineers for our clients developing Body Electronics for example Exterior and Interior functions and Climate Control.
As an Embedded Software Engineer you will work closely together with function owners and interfacing system engineers to ensure the design and implementation of one or several sub systems. You will secure and follow up the realization of the functions, the integration in architecture, the system design and the implementation and verification.
Qualifications
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in relevant area (SW Development Engineering, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechatronic)
3 years of experience in Embedded Systems
2 years of experience in Automotive Domain
Documented experience in design, implementation, and testing
Understands the importance of documentation and quality
C/C++, MATLAB/Simulink
JIRA, Confluence
Systemviewer, SE-tool, Carviewer or similar
Experience from Control units software development
Have used Autosar coding standards
Good knowledge in functional safety standards (ISO26262) and implementations
Knowledge of ASIL standards
Knowledge of CAN, CANoe and CANalyzer
Verification at different levels (unit tests, integration tests)
Fluent in English
Merited:
Experience of Agile way of working (Scrum and SAFe methods)
Experienced with test driven development and test automation Integration technologies (CI/CD)
Embedded C
Experience from HIL & SIL testing
Experience from project phases requirement management, architecture, system & software design, implementation, integration, test, and deployment
Previous experience from vehicle Body Electronic functions
Additional Information
Welcome with your application!
Per Kristedal, Section Manager, per.p.kristedal@afry.com
Ellinor Dahlqvist, Recruitment Partner, ellinor.dahlqvist@afry.com
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Grafiska Vägen 2 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8251541