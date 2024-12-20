Automotive diagnostic, method or parts engineer
Sigma Technology Information AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Technology Information AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Lidköping
, Jönköping
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Sigma Technology Information seeks automotive professionals. You may specialize in diagnostics, methods, parts or all three of them!
Do you have technical knowledge from the automotive industry?
Do you like describing complex technology in a simple way?
Do you have a feeling for user-friendliness and information flow?
Do you want to work with new exciting technical products before they reach the market?
Then you would probably be perfect to join our growing team and help develop, update, and maintain information of various sorts for several customers in the Göteborg area. You may be a former car mechanic, or you may have a university degree. It doesn't matter, as long as you have the technical background needed for this job.
Basic qualifications
To be a successful diagnostic, method, or parts engineer, you probably have:
Technical knowledge about motor vehicles and competence within service and repair methods
An understanding of a mechanic's need for information and an ability to create this information in English
A curiosity for technology and an interest for other people as you would work in a consultant role
A good knowledge of English, Swedish is a merit
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
A successful candidate probably has some of the following qualifications:
Previous experience within automotive aftermarket industry
Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Previous knowledge of Vida, Impact or similar aftermarket systems
For diagnostic engineer positions: knowledge of systems such as DSA, Grade X, wiring diagrams etc
For service method engineer positions: experience from technical drawings and illustrations
For parts engineer positions: knowledge of 3D CAD software, Windchill, Teamcenter, technical drawings etc
We offer
At Sigma Technology, we put you as a consultant in focus. We offer you good opportunities for development and a variety of assignments and customers, as well as offering events and benefits that suit you personally. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Technology Information AB
(org.nr 556348-3634), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-6807 Arbetsplats
Sigma Technology Jobbnummer
9077437