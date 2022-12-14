Automotive C++ Developer
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2022-12-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Göteborg
, Härryda
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a skilled C++ developer looking for your next challenge? Then the Embedded systems department in Gothenburg might have what you're looking for! We are in an expansion phase and have a strong need for C++ developers towards our research and development projects in the automotive sector. You will get the chance to work with upcoming projects like
Autonomous drive
Connectivity
Electromobility
Infotainment
Here at Alten we value personality, you will act as an ambassador towards our clients therefore we believe you are positive and outgoing, eager to learn and keen on delivering results and creating a positive footprint wherever you go. You are passionate and have a genuine interest in technology and want to contribute and be a part of ALTEN's success story.
Apart from personality and an eagerness to learn and develop we do believe you have the following skills:
Strong knowledge in the development of C++
A modern software environment with embedded Linux and tools like GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins/Yocto.
And agile mindset and methodologies
About ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the third year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2022, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
7259356