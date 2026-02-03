Automationsingenjör
2026-02-03
At Qtagg, we build complex systems that make it easy to reduce fuel consumption and control emissions that helps people, the shipping industry, and the planet. We're driven by purpose, innovation, and a commitment to doing things better. Now, we're looking for a new team member who shares that ambition. www.qtagg.com
About the Role
You'll be the one designing and building automation solutions from the ground up - think detailed electrical schematics, installation instructions, and everything in between. Then you'll take it on the road, traveling to ships around the world to lead the actual installation and commissioning on-site. It's hands-on work that also requires solid planning and coordination skills, plus a genuine love for cracking tough technical problems.
This is the kind of role where no two weeks look the same. If you thrive on variety, independence, and seeing your work make a real-world impact, this could be your spot.
Key Responsibilities
Create detailed electrical schematics and automation designs
Prepare documentation and installation instructions
Conduct site surveys and manage system installations onboard vessels
Perform commissioning and modifications to automation systems
Collaborate with internal teams and project partners
Ensure timely delivery and proper execution of project tasks
What you know
Proven commissioning experience, preferably in the maritime or industrial sectors
Strong understanding of automation design and electrical schematics
Previous experience as Site Manager, Project Manager, or Commissioning Engineer.
Education in electrical engineering, marine engineering or automation, for example from a vocational college (YH) is desirable but not a requirement.
You know your way around PLC programming.
Experience with SEE Electrical or similar drawing tools is a strong advantage.
If you have knowledge of Solid works, it would be wonderful.
Fluent in English (required); Swedish is a plus but not mandatory.
You're someone who...
Gets things done without being asked twice - you're proactive, hands-on, and don't wait around for someone else to fix things. You love solving problems and have that rare combo of seeing the big picture while catching the details that matter. You're comfortable making calls and taking initiative, even when the path isn't perfectly clear. When things get hectic, you stay organized and reliable - pressure don't rattle you; it focusses you. And you're up to see the world while you're at it, with international travel making up about 75 days a year (yes, your passport will get a workout).
What's in it for you?
Make an impact that counts - Be part of a growing company where your work directly contributes to sustainability and innovation (not just slide decks about it).
Think big, work global - Tackle projects that span the world and solve real environmental and technical challenges.
Freedom to build - Independence to work your way, responsibility to own your projects, and space to shape your role as you grow.
People who get it - A supportive team driven by purpose, not just profit.
Ready to join a team that's making waves in green shipping?
Apply now and help us drive change - one vessel at a time.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-05
E-post: careers@qtagg.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Q-Tagg R&D AB
