Automation & IT- specialist
Magnum ICC Sweden Supply AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Flen Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Flen
2026-03-30
, Katrineholm
, Eskilstuna
, Gnesta
, Vingåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Magnum ICC Sweden Supply AB i Flen
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (formerly a division of Unilever) is now a standalone, independent, EUR 7.9 billion publicly listed company. We're on a mission to create the ultimate snacking company. A place where growth, innovation, founder and ownership mentality, and performance are cultivated and rewarded. And where we craft extraordinary ice cream experiences - transforming ordinary moments into lasting memories. Because we know, life tastes better with ice cream.
We dream big but keep things simple to act fast. If you want to grow with us, make an impact, and shape the future of Ice Cream, this is the place for you!
JOB PURPOSE:
As we strengthen our team and move toward a more digital future, we are looking for an Automation & IT Specialist to develop and support our factory's IT/OT environment, with a focus on automation, cybersecurity, PLCs, and shopfloor visualization.
The role aims to strengthen the site's cybersecurity agenda and drive improvement projects within digital infrastructure, data collection and management, and PLC systems, while also training and supporting the electrical department and other factory functions in PLC usage and troubleshooting.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
Ensure stable, secure, and reliable IT/OT operations within the factory
Drive digitalization and continuous improvement initiatives within automation and PLC
Develop dashboards, visualizations, and reports to support operational performance
Support and train the organization in new technical and digital solutions
Collaborate with external suppliers and follow up on IT-related costs
SKILLS, EXPERIENCES & QUALIFICATIONS
Strong skills in PLC, IT/OT, automation, and cybersecurity
Hands-on problemsolving and troubleshooting ability
Clear communication skills and ability to work cross functionally
2-3 years of experience in IT, automation, electrical work, or PLCs
Experience from a manufacturing or industrial environment
Relevant technical education or equivalent experience
Fluent in English and Swedish (spoken and written)
PREFERRED
Certifications or Industry 4.0 experience are a plus
LEADERSHIP ABILITIES
Initiative: takes initiative and leads by example
Trust-building: creates trust and reliability by building confidence
Responsibility: shows responsibility, supports and strengthens colleagues
Collaboration-promoting: promotes collaboration and focuses on solutions
Positive attitude: tackles challenges with a positive attitude
Effective communication: Communicates effectively and shows care
Ownership: Shows ownership and commitment in their work
Equality: Promotes equality and inclusion, where all employees are treated with respect and have equal opportunities to contribute and develop.
WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT:
• A unique mix of global scale & start-up spirit-EUR7.9 bn powerhouse with an agile, entrepreneurial mindset. We're building a new high growth Ice Cream company from the ground up.
• Career without limits-42 markets, international opportunities, and fast tracked growth.
• A performancedriven culture-Freedom to act, disrupt and grow - your success is measured by impact.
• A company that celebrates joy, innovation, and purpose-We create extraordinary careers, just like our ice cream creates extraordinary moments.
ABOUT THE MAGNUM ICE CREAM COMPANY:
With 19.000 expert ice cream colleagues and iconic brands like GB- Glace, Wall's, Cornetto and Ben & Jerry's, loved in 76 countries, we are the world's largest Ice Cream company leading the industry We have been taking pleasure seriously for more than 100 years, serving happiness with every lick or scoop of ice cream for generations.
The Magnum Ice Cream Company (formerly part of Unilever) is all about growth. Growing our business. Growing our customers' businesses. Growing our people's careers. Growth begins with empowerment. So we free our people to be innovative, responsible entrepreneurs, driven and equipped to give our consumers more amazing products and unforgettable moments - and having fun doing it. Here's what defines success in our organization :
• We are all about growth
• We operate with speed and simplicity
• We win together with fun
• We boldly innovate to disrupt our industry
• We care and challenge
• We are experts in the Ice Cream Category
We take pleasure seriously. Join the Ice Cream team now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
Apply by submitting your CV and personal letter.
E-post: gb.flen@magnumicecream.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Automation & IT- specialist". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Magnum ICC Sweden Supply AB
(org.nr 556038-2573)
Storgatan 11 (visa karta
)
642 37 FLEN Arbetsplats
Glassfabriken Flen Jobbnummer
9826453