Automation Lead
2024-09-24
We are now looking for a new colleague who will be part of our Technical team and have the role of Automation Lead! Saint-Gobain Sekurit Scandinavia AB is based in Eslöv, and you will report to the Technical Manager. Your colleagues work, among other things, with new investments projects, process improvements and digitalization.
Are you passionate about technology and problem solving? Do you enjoy working in projects and do you see challenges as an opportunite to learn? Then is is the role for you!
What we offer
As an employee within Saint Gobain, you are offered a multicultural and international environment with an open corporate culture. We place great emphasis on individual development and give room for each individual's competence and ability to jointly drive the business forward. As part of an international group, there are great opportunities to create networks for a future career.
The role
In the role as Automation Lead you will be responsible for optimizing and develop our production line with focus on the technical and robotsystems. You will be part of the automation team. With your colleagues, you will work in projects and collaborate with colleagues from different departments. The production is highly automated and there is robotic handling when moving between the process steps. For you to thrive in this role you enjoy working with technical problemsolvning, you have great analyzing skills and you communicate and collaborate well with all parts of the organization.
The role also entails:
• Ensure the technical parts of our production is working
• Highlighting and delivering improvement projects
• LEAN-activities for solving reacurrent breakdowns
• Involved in WCM-projects
• Technical documentation
• Update technical drawings
• Update and solving problems in our robotsystems
Qualifications
• Education in Automation Engineering.
• 5 years experciense of Automation Engineering in a highly automated production
• Interpretate technical manuals
• Have experience in electrical design work
• EL cad-experience
• Programming skills
• Experience in and practical application of WCM tools
• Experience from working with LEAN
• IT skills; intermediate level of Word, Excel and production systems
2024-10-04
Rekrytering.SekuritSE@saint-gobain.com
