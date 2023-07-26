Automation Engineer
We are delighted to announce our collaboration with a leading healthcare company based in Uppsala. The company is widely recognised for its dedication to benefiting global health by integrating compassion, scientific acumen, and creative innovation. Their objective is to revolutionize healthcare, paving a transformative path for humanity.
The company's primary focus within its medical devices division is to broaden its reach, touching more patients' lives and aiding in a greater number of recoveries. With over a century's worth of pioneering advancements in patient care, they provide an unparalleled variety of products, services, programs, and a solid foundation in research and development. Their areas of expertise include surgical technology, orthopedics, cardiovascular, and specialized solutions, all geared towards delivering significant clinical and economic value to healthcare systems worldwide.
We are looking for a new Automation Engineer. You will belong to a positive, newly formed team: Manufacturing Engineering, which consists of 9 engineers from different backgrounds. The team supports the site and production with short term and long term technical solutions for components, products and processes. During the coming years, the site in Uppsala is in a technical transformation, replacing existing technology and machinery with new and for the right person there is now an opportunity to join this exciting journey!
We believe that you:
Have experience and interest of working with management and maintenance of existing systems, implementation of new automation systems and complex problem solving. You will also be involved in projects regarding new equipment and systems.
Objectives of the Position
• Define automation requirements and review automation design specifications
• Be a part of validation and qualification of automation systems.
• Initiate and lead change control activities.
• Participate in defining the automation strategy.
• Management and maintenance of existing automation systems
• Act as the SME for automation systems within the manufacturing site.
• Interacts with MLL (Manufacture Lab Logistics) system owners to problem-solve future-state requirements and strategy.
Act as the OT Cyber Security Lead for the site ensuring that global J&J requirements are met in the site.
• Serves as source of functional understanding of processes, tools, and integration of plant equipment with application platforms (e.g., Wonderware, WinCC Siemens, CodeSys, Rockwell, Cognex, Seidernader, SCADA), as well as MLL
Qualifications
• Master of Science degree or Bachelor 's degree in an Automation Engineering related field (required).
• Minimum of 3 years' experience within life science industry (preferred).
• Experience from working with automated equipment (e.g., Robots, Servo motors)(preferred).
• Experience from Computerized Systems Validation (preferred)
• Programming knowledge on industry controls applications and SCADA systems (Rockwell, Wonderware, Elau, CodeSys), Vision software (Cognex, Seidenader, Keyence), computer coding ( Phython, SQL), IOT software and other industrial supporting applications.(preferred)
• Professional level in English (required). Professional level in Swedish (merit).
What you will need to succeed
• Good communication skills
• Ability to work proactively
• Ability to build partnerships internally and externally
• Capability of self-awareness and adaptability
• Able to work in a high-paced environment
• Fast learner
Application
If you are interested in this position, please apply with an updated CV and Cover letter. The selection process will start during the 30-days posting period, please send in your application as soon as possible. We reserve the rights to close the advert earlier.
For more than 130 years, diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI) have been part of the company's cultural fabric and woven into how they do business every day. Their commitment to respect the dignity and diversity of all is embedded in their Credo.
They believe that the success of their business depends on having the best talent in a workforce that reflects the diverse markets they serve around the world and an inclusive culture that values different perspectives and life experiences.
That is why they in the Nordics are working to create an inclusive environment where diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences are valued and each and every employee feel that they belong and can reach their potential. No matter who they are.
