Automation Engineer
2023-01-27
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. It is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. One of the factories that are at the forefront of this transformation is Transmission Assembly and we are looking to hire you.
You will be a part of a diverse and caring team that evaluates, maintain, and develop all digital solutions for our business unit during its most eventful period ever with the core mission to ensure business driven IT and to create value for our customers.
We offer an opportunity to be a part of this wonderful team during this exciting journey. You will have a manager that encourages personal growth and has the main focus on safeguarding your well-being. Included in this offer is a high level of flexible work where you will be able to partly work from home.
Your main tasks
• Setting the requirements for Scania IT for all new processes regarding the SCADA solutions.
• Prioritizing and coordinating automation tasks towards Scania IT.
• Ensure that the requirements of the automation are met during the commissioning of the new processes.
• Work in close cooperation with the MES engineers and Process engineers, setting up the production system.
• Supporting your colleagues within the unit when it comes to automation questions.
Your profile
You have a degree in engineering and have probably some experience in implementing automation. You are analytical and structured, can see dependencies on a high level but is also interested in deep diving into technical issues and solving them. You are often described as social and you are perceived as someone taking responsibility. Since we are operating in both a local and global arena, language skills include being proficient in both Swedish and English, in writing as well as speaking. As previously mentioned we have a great team in place and are looking for another team player.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact the hiring manager Oskar Ekberg, 073-6688805.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply through the Scania.com career page as soon as possible but no later than 2023-02-12. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position. Welcome to apply!
