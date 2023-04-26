Automation Engineer - Warehouse and Logistics Systems
2023-04-26
Join us on our journey!
To strengthen and support our ongoing growth, we are looking for an Automation Engineer to join our Factory Automation team. Here you will be part of the division Digital Industries - the world's leading supplier of products and solutions in automation and digitization for the industry. We advise our customers in the digital transformation and offer total solutions, based on our portfolio of both hardware, software and the latest technologies.
Together, we create sustainable industrial innovation for a world we want to live in, today and tomorrow.
Job location for this position is flexible within Sweden.
Main responsibilities will be:
• Responsible for the commissioning of industrial logistics systems (e.g., storage and retrieval machines, floor conveyor systems, Electric monorail systems, lifting stations) in automation technology
• Work in the concept development and drafting of specifications related to the individual customer requirements
• Take on the software project planning of SIMATIC controllers with STEP 7/TIA Portal, WinCC (including via PROFIBUS and PROFINET) as well as user-specific Software applications
• Testing of the software created as well as commissioning and handover for acceptance by the customer
• Implementation of system-specific Customer training
To be successful you need:
• High School diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education/Technician in the field of automation technology
• In-depth programming knowledge (TIA Portal/Step7, WinCC) as well as knowledge of Project management and quality processes you could already collect
• Confident in handling MS Office Applications
• Very good knowledge of English and Swedish, both written and verbally
• A driving license and a high willingness to travel (above 50% per year)
We offer:
• We offer flexible ways of working to encourage your work-life balance
• We put our people first and value their wellbeing, therefore we offer company healthcare activities
• Great global career opportunities
• Individual development opportunities
• Inclusive culture where you are welcomed to be yourself
Are you up for the challenge? Grow with us and apply today!
We are looking forward receiving your application and a short cover letter in English or Swedish.
If you have any questions or need further information about the position, please contact the hiring manager Jonatan Mayer Jonatan.mayer@siemens.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact senior Talent Acquisition Partner Kit Jensen, kit.jensen@siemens.com
We look forward hearing from you!
Who are we?
Siemens is a focused technology company, pioneering intelligent solutions that transform everyday manufacturing, grids, buildings, and transportation. Our technology addresses real problems that affect the future of humanity: climate change, secure power, urbanization, and an aging population. With the cooperation of more than 300 000 people and presence in more than 190 countries, we make a truly global impact. We build a better future for cities, societies, and industries to change the lives of billions of people for the better. We have a lofty goal in sustainability, to become climate neutral by 2030. Read more and join our family: www.siemens.com
In this recruitment, we refrain from all conversations regarding advertising and recruitment support.
