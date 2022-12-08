Audio DSP Algorithm Engineer
Job description
The world's leading technology companies rely on Sigma Connectivity for our expertise in the design and development of connected products. Due to growing demand for our Audio and Acoustic know-how, we have a need for a senior-level DSP Algorithm Engineer to join our team. In this role, you'll collaborate with colleagues from both within our acoustics group as well as from across our other competencies, such as software, mechanics, radio/antenna and electronics, to deliver cutting-edge solutions for high-profile transformative customer projects.
Basic qualifications
Our Audio and Acoustic Design team is looking for candidates with the following skills and experience:
Master's degree or equivalent qualification in Signal Processing, Acoustics, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering
Experience in developing and/or tuning and benchmarking DSP algorithms for speech processing, microphones, speakers and spatial audio
C/C++ experience
Experience using Matlab, Python or other tools for algorithm development
Knowledge of complete DSP systems; from algorithm concept to running code on target DSP, to tuning it for real-life usage
Experience with speech recognition/enhancement, speaker protection and/or beamforming
Soft skills we're looking for:
Open-minded, driven, cooperative and interested in new technologies
Ability to energize yourself and the people around you
A team player
Passion for people and the planet
Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience
Electronics knowledge
Experience with audio/acoustical measurements, simulations and/or modelling
Experience in speech quality evaluations and speech recognition evaluations
DSP Concepts experience
Machine learning knowledge
Knowledge of relevant standards in your the area of expertise
We offer
A diverse international work environment
Opportunities to develop cutting-edge technology for leading brands all over the world
Extensive hardware and software expertise, with all of the facilities and tools to build and test new products and solutions from end-to-end
The opportunity to work on a variety of projects, promoting individual development
Occasional opportunities to work on-site or embedded with customer teams
The Sigma Connectivity company culture.
Being part of a wonderful and highly engaged team where you will never work alone.
About us
Sigma Connectivity is a world-class technology design and development house. The world's leading consumer and technology brands rely on us to help them transform their vision into reality. Our teams provide the expertise, product development, innovation and new business models that our customers need to translate their ideas into advanced connected products and devices that are able to communicate in the Internet of Things (IoT).
As a member of the Sigma Connectivity team, you'll help create cutting-edge products used by consumers around the world. Innovation is in our DNA, and we draw from our expertise in a wide range of areas to rapidly design, build and deploy smart connected devices and experiences. Our Connectivity culture is all about sharing our knowledge and experience to deliver tomorrow's products and solutions today.
We're now entering a new 'golden age' of technology innovation, where remarkable advances are already taking place. We strive to foster a creative work environment where all people are valued as individuals, while working together creatively as a team, collaborating and challenging ourselves to continually grow within our roles. Today, we have over 300 dedicated colleagues around the world, so our differences are embraced and valued as one of the many competitive advantages that allow us to respond to new needs with innovative high quality results.
"We share a vision of a better tomorrow where everything is connected. Where man, machine and environment can grow and live together in interdependent harmony. Some call this the Internet of Things, but for us it's just the everyday theme of all that we do." Björn Lundqvist, CEO
Our teams mainly work from our head office in Lund, Sweden, but with opportunities to work out of our offices in Stockholm, Sweden, Warsaw, Poland and San Jose, USA. Ersättning
