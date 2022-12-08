Audio DSP Algorithm Engineer

Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB / Datajobb / Lund
2022-12-08


Visa alla datajobb i Lund, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Burlöv, Kävlinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB i Lund

Job description

The world's leading technology companies rely on Sigma Connectivity for our expertise in the design and development of connected products. Due to growing demand for our Audio and Acoustic know-how, we have a need for a senior-level DSP Algorithm Engineer to join our team. In this role, you'll collaborate with colleagues from both within our acoustics group as well as from across our other competencies, such as software, mechanics, radio/antenna and electronics, to deliver cutting-edge solutions for high-profile transformative customer projects.



Basic qualifications

Our Audio and Acoustic Design team is looking for candidates with the following skills and experience:

Master's degree or equivalent qualification in Signal Processing, Acoustics, Computer Science, or Electrical Engineering

Experience in developing and/or tuning and benchmarking DSP algorithms for speech processing, microphones, speakers and spatial audio

C/C++ experience

Experience using Matlab, Python or other tools for algorithm development

Knowledge of complete DSP systems; from algorithm concept to running code on target DSP, to tuning it for real-life usage

Experience with speech recognition/enhancement, speaker protection and/or beamforming

Soft skills we're looking for:

Open-minded, driven, cooperative and interested in new technologies

Ability to energize yourself and the people around you

A team player

Passion for people and the planet



Preferred additional skills, personal traits, experience

Electronics knowledge

Experience with audio/acoustical measurements, simulations and/or modelling

Experience in speech quality evaluations and speech recognition evaluations

DSP Concepts experience

Machine learning knowledge

Knowledge of relevant standards in your the area of expertise



We offer

A diverse international work environment

Opportunities to develop cutting-edge technology for leading brands all over the world

Extensive hardware and software expertise, with all of the facilities and tools to build and test new products and solutions from end-to-end

The opportunity to work on a variety of projects, promoting individual development

Occasional opportunities to work on-site or embedded with customer teams

The Sigma Connectivity company culture.

Being part of a wonderful and highly engaged team where you will never work alone.

About us



Sigma Connectivity is a world-class technology design and development house. The world's leading consumer and technology brands rely on us to help them transform their vision into reality. Our teams provide the expertise, product development, innovation and new business models that our customers need to translate their ideas into advanced connected products and devices that are able to communicate in the Internet of Things (IoT).



As a member of the Sigma Connectivity team, you'll help create cutting-edge products used by consumers around the world. Innovation is in our DNA, and we draw from our expertise in a wide range of areas to rapidly design, build and deploy smart connected devices and experiences. Our Connectivity culture is all about sharing our knowledge and experience to deliver tomorrow's products and solutions today.



We're now entering a new 'golden age' of technology innovation, where remarkable advances are already taking place. We strive to foster a creative work environment where all people are valued as individuals, while working together creatively as a team, collaborating and challenging ourselves to continually grow within our roles. Today, we have over 300 dedicated colleagues around the world, so our differences are embraced and valued as one of the many competitive advantages that allow us to respond to new needs with innovative high quality results.



"We share a vision of a better tomorrow where everything is connected. Where man, machine and environment can grow and live together in interdependent harmony. Some call this the Internet of Things, but for us it's just the everyday theme of all that we do." Björn Lundqvist, CEO



Our teams mainly work from our head office in Lund, Sweden, but with opportunities to work out of our offices in Stockholm, Sweden, Warsaw, Poland and San Jose, USA.

Ersättning
Fixed salary

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB (org.nr 559058-0345), https://sigma.se/sv/position/?id=profiler-positions-4664

Arbetsplats
Sigma Connectivity

Jobbnummer
7243581

Prenumerera på jobb från Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Sigma Connectivity Engineering AB: