Do you want to work with the latest technologies and highly skilled colleagues at a world leading company? If yes, take a look at this opportunity! We are now looking for a Atlassian Specialist for our Collaboration Platforms Team in Information System Department.
Your future team
You will be part of a team called Collaboration Platforms in Information Systems Department, consisting of 14 wise and supportive colleges. The Collaboration Platforms team work with the latest technologies and help enable seamless collaboration and a level playing field for all users, regardless of their physical location. We are on a journey to adapt to the next level in supporting and providing Axis what we need from the Atlassian Platform. We interact with all departments within Axis and for example Jira and/or Confluence are today used with in all of Axis
What you will do as a Atlassian Specialist
In this role you will take on a big responsibility for the Atlassian products together with the rest of the team. Your role is very much about taking the technical responsibility for the long-term architectural setup for the products within Atlassian Platform. You will translate user needs into technical solutions optimized on high quality and security. You will also play an important role in contributing to the growth and knowledge sharing within the team. As a company we have ambitious goals and our team are key players in making them possible, your contribution will be important!
Who are we looking for?
You are a passionate problem solver and a team player with at least a couple of years experience within Atlassian Platform. You have no problems in turning needs into technical solutions and you can foresee and explain consequences of choices being made. In your role you will make sure that our Atlassian applications are managed for high availability, performance and security. You will also work with continuously improvement in system configurations, setting up new non-production environment for testing when needed etc.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* University education in systems science, computer science, computer design, technology or equivalent
* At least a couple of year's experience from working with Jira and Confluence
* Good knowledge in scripting languages, preferably Groovy
* Experience working with Github
* Understands agile working methods: Scrum and Kanban
* Good knowledge in using API for a programmatic approach
* Has good knowledge in Swedish and English in both speech and writing
What can Axis do for you?
At Axis people are open and friendly. We expect that you are qualified within your field and that you have good intentions. And don't be surprised if you find recently graduated people shoulder to shoulder with more experienced employees, figuring out our next strategy within a field. Or that people from all over the world meet by our fika-stations. If you want to be a part and adding in to our agenda for a smarter and safer world, you will find a home here.
In addition to all the exciting things we have described above and the fantastic team you will be working with, we can offer you a workplace where we truly care about our employees and their success. We are proud of our work culture that is characterized by openness, curiosity, trust, and honesty.
Ready to act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. If you have any questions please contact the recruiting manager Halldor Hreimsson, Manager Collaboration Platforms email:
