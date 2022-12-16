Atlas Copco are seeking a Test Engineer
2022-12-16
Do you like to seek knowledge and find ways to solve problems together with others? Do you also want to work in a international team and part of a 350 people strong R&D department? Then the role as Test Engineer is for you. Join Atlas Copco and take a key role to ensure that they continue to deliver unrivalled system solutions to their customers. Apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Atlas Copco are looking for a Test Engineer to work in the System Solution Verification Team within the System Solution department in R&D. The team will be responsible for ensuring quality and stability of our system solutions. As test engineer you will be part of a team that verifies that our system solutions meet our performance, stability, stress and reliability requirements. The team will also verify system robustness and specification requirements.
You are offered:
• A thorough onboarding process with training and mentorship.
• At Atlas Copco they have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity. They offer plenty of opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. You have plenty of occasions to international interaction and, as part of the Atlas Copco Group, you also have access to global job opportunities.
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
In your role as test engineer you will for example;
• Create test planning for system releases
• Create test cases based on requirements and feedback from customers
• Perform manual and/or automated testing
• Develop an automated test environment and testcases
• Report test progress and results
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
A candidate having:
• A background and education in Software, Mechanical or Electrical Engineering
• Knowledge in Embedded Systems
• Good knowledge in Python
• Knowledge in Linux environment
• A Swedish work permit.
• Good communicative skills in English as it is used daily.
We see it as a merit if you have knowledge in Kubernetes, Selenium, DB, JIRA, TestRail and have an ISTQB-certification.
As a person you are:
• A problem solver and solution oriented.
• Communicative.
• Not afraid taking your own initative.
• Flexible
Other information:
• Start: Immediate employment but flexible start date.
• Work extent: Full time, office hours, 40h/week.
• Location: Stockholm, Nacka.
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Atlas Copco that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous, and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Atlas Copco is a world-leading provider of sustainable productivity solutions. The Group serves customers with innovative compressors, vacuum solutions and air treatment systems, construction and mining equipment, power tools and assembly systems. Atlas Copco develops products and service focused on productivity, energy efficiency, safety and ergonomics. The company was founded in 1873, is based in Stockholm, Sweden, and has a global reach spanning more than 180 countries. In 2015, Atlas Copco had revenues of BSEK 102 (BEUR 10.9) and more than 43 000 employees. Learn more at www.atlascopco.com
Atlas Copco's Industrial Technique business area provides industrial power tools, assembly systems, quality assurance products, software and services through a global network. It innovates for sustainable productivity for customers in the automotive and aerospace industries, industrial manufacturing and maintenance, and in vehicle service. Principal product development and manufacturing units are located in Sweden, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. Ersättning
