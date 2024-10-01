Associate Strategist
We are looking for someone with a sharp analytical mind and a passion for transformation. As part of our Strategy team, you will be working with highly skilled and driven individuals who constantly challenge and inspire each other. We move fast and always aim for new visions. If you are looking for a place where your ambition meets opportunity, here we are!
Get an idea of the role
As a Strategic Associate in our Strategy team, you will have the opportunity to make a real impact. In a dynamic environment, you will take responsibility for strategic projects related to corporate strategy, change management and M&A. This includes:
Leading both internal and external projects, including strategic partnerships, efficiency projects, and OKR alignment.
Taking ownership of strategic initiative, collaborating closely with the team and supported by the COO.
Eager to develop even further? In the long-term, there is an opportunity to grow and take on more responsibility, with a path towards future leadership.
Are you our next strategist?
We are looking for someone with:
2-4 years of experience as a Management Consultant, either from a consulting firm or a tech/investment company
Strong analytical and communication skills
Expertise in Excel and PowerPoint
An intuition for the financial market and a natural curiosity for what drives it
Experience managing multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-evolving environment
On a personal level, you are:
Ambitious and driven
Confident in your decisions and actions
Quick-thinking and skilled at solving complex problems
Curious and eager to learn
Important information
On final candidates, we carry out a detailed background check via an external company
More than a job
Resurs is a leading bank in the Nordics with a simple philosophy: we want to create balance in people's personal finances. On that foundation, we develop offers and services within loans, savings and payments for retail and e-commerce that are based on people's everyday lives, and that will create long-term value for our customers. And for society. Today, we have a customer base of slightly more than 6 million customers and around 650 employees in the Nordic region.Apply today!
Don't wait to send in your application - selection, and interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the last advertising date. We look forward to hearing from you!
