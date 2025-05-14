Associate Sales Manager -Middle East
Blueair AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Blueair AB i Stockholm
About Blueair
At Blueair, we believe that the freedom to breathe clean air is a basic human right. As part of Unilever, we are a fast-growing global brand committed to creating cleaner, healthier indoor environments for millions of people worldwide. Our entrepreneurial spirit drives us to innovate boldly and act with purpose, and we're on a mission to bring clean air to everyone.
About the Role
We are seeking an Associate Sales Manager to drive Blueair's business growth in the Middle East region, with a core focus on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. This role will serve as the primary commercial contact for key distributors and retailers, supporting revenue growth, brand activation, compliance, and partner engagement. You will collaborate cross-functionally with global sales, marketing, product, and compliance teams to drive execution and elevate Blueair's regional presence.
This is a critical position for a high-energy, relationship-driven professional ready to own and scale sales operations in a strategic market.
What You'll Do
Sales & Account Management
Serve as the lead sales contact for key MEA markets: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman
Own and deliver revenue targets across assigned markets
Monitor and analyze sales performance, market share, distribution, and in-store execution
Support pricing, promotions, and channel strategy in alignment with global direction
Provide actionable insights based on performance metrics and ROI analysis
Assist in the management of BMI (Brand & Marketing Investment) and budgeting
Partner & Retailer Support
Support key retail partners and distributors on strategic sales and activation plans
Collaborate with global brand marketing on digital content and website updates
Conduct quarterly audits to ensure partner pricing and messaging compliance
Identify opportunities for joint marketing, co-branding, and PR initiatives
Act as a liaison between partners and Blueair for customer service and compliance issues
Product & Technical Support
Coordinate product technical support and training for regional partners
Lead product warranty review processes and ensure partner alignment
Facilitate knowledge sharing on the Service Portal and technical product updates
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field
Minimum 2 years of experience in distributor or retail account management
Experience with regional sales in the Middle East preferred
Strong analytical, organizational, and communication skills
Fluent in English (Arabic or Lebanese is a plus)
Strong sense of ownership and bias for action
Growth mindset and collaborative spirit
What We Look For
Creative thinker with strong commercial instincts
Proven ability to manage multiple projects and deadlines
Results-oriented, resourceful, and solutions-focused
Comfortable with cross-functional collaboration in a global matrix environment
Passionate about delivering value for customers and consumers
Key Performance Indicators
Revenue and margin targets
Retail execution and distribution KPIs
Marketing ROI and activation performance
Project completion timelines
Customer satisfaction and compliance metrics
Our Offer
Blueair offers you an exciting role in a fast-growing purpose-driven international company. In addition to great benefits, such as, wellness hours and Benify, you will have the opportunity to team up with passionate and highly skilled colleagues from all over the world. At Blueair your day will consist of doing great work and having fun while doing so. You will be part of a company that has values that engages every employee and work together to drive the purpose of clean air for the next generation - people and planet.
Blueair is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Your application
Please share your profile with us in English. We process the applications on an ongoing basis, which could mean that the process ends before the final application date, so don't wait to apply.
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment process and kindly ask to not be contacted by advertising agents, recruitment agencies or staffing companies. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blueair AB
(org.nr 556534-9197), http://blueair.com Arbetsplats
Blueair Jobbnummer
9339485