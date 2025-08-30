Associate Project Manager Landskrona

Step into the role of Associate Project Manager and lead exciting projects that make a real impact. This is your chance to grow your leadership skills while ensuring successful delivery of innovative solutions.
Start 15sep 2025
End 31mars 2026
Description
Project Management is responsible for
* Project execution, contract compliance, customer 's satisfaction/target fulfilment and financial results, for a project, or
* in a sub-project of a large project for the execution, contract compliance, customer 's satisfaction /target fulfilment and financial results. This typically includes negotiations with suppliers customer representatives as well as handling deviations/claims.
Associate Project Manager: Lead the execution of small customer projects / internal projects with low complexity and ensure that all related activities are executed in accordance with company procedures, contract specifications, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, cost/ profitability targets and scheduling targets.
Associate Project Manager, with the support of project team, is responsible for successful execution / delivery of assigned project(s) on-time, within budget with on- quality & safety framework.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience;
* Minimum two (2) years of managing projects within relevant field.
* Bachelor's Degree or similar in engineering with domain experience in Hitachi Energy business, or
* Another technical degree with less than 10 years of work experience within the relevant field
* Certified Associate Project Manager or similar
Information related skills:
* Analyses numerical data, verbal data, and all other sources of information; Breaks information into component parts, patterns, and relationships; Probes for further information or greater understanding of a problem
* Expresses opinions, information, and key points of an argument clearly
* Communicate fluent in English language Ersättning
