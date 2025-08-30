Associate Project Manager Landskrona

Experis AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona
2025-08-30


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona, Svalöv, Kävlinge, Helsingborg, Bjuv eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Landskrona, Kävlinge, Helsingborg, Bjuv, Lomma eller i hela Sverige

Step into the role of Associate Project Manager and lead exciting projects that make a real impact. This is your chance to grow your leadership skills while ensuring successful delivery of innovative solutions.

Start 15sep 2025

End 31mars 2026

Description

Project Management is responsible for
* Project execution, contract compliance, customer 's satisfaction/target fulfilment and financial results, for a project, or
* in a sub-project of a large project for the execution, contract compliance, customer 's satisfaction /target fulfilment and financial results. This typically includes negotiations with suppliers customer representatives as well as handling deviations/claims.

Associate Project Manager: Lead the execution of small customer projects / internal projects with low complexity and ensure that all related activities are executed in accordance with company procedures, contract specifications, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, cost/ profitability targets and scheduling targets.

Associate Project Manager, with the support of project team, is responsible for successful execution / delivery of assigned project(s) on-time, within budget with on- quality & safety framework.

Knowledge, Skills and Experience;
* Minimum two (2) years of managing projects within relevant field.
* Bachelor's Degree or similar in engineering with domain experience in Hitachi Energy business, or
* Another technical degree with less than 10 years of work experience within the relevant field
* Certified Associate Project Manager or similar

Information related skills:

* Analyses numerical data, verbal data, and all other sources of information; Breaks information into component parts, patterns, and relationships; Probes for further information or greater understanding of a problem
* Expresses opinions, information, and key points of an argument clearly
* Communicate fluent in English language

Ersättning
Not Specified

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-29
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "18c81ca1-19de-".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Experis AB (org.nr 556855-1104)

Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells

Kontakt
Cecilia Lindgren
cecilia.a.lindgren@manpower.se
+46703782727

Jobbnummer
9483949

Prenumerera på jobb från Experis AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Experis AB: