Associate Director - Cost Management
2024-11-28
Main purpose of the role
An Associate Director works within the Cost Management team as a leader, managing cost management professionals within larger teams and delivering successful solutions for clients. They support the management direction and leadership of the Cost Management stream and are accountable for key account management and other business development related activity.
Service delivery:
Ÿ Lead, manage and deliver cost & commercial management within timescales, budgets and Turner & Townsend governance requirements
Ÿ In doing so, execute all tasks and responsibilities expected of senior consultants
Ÿ Monitor quality service delivery with a focus on providing a superior client experience, in all that we do including necessary peer reviews
Ÿ Successful delivery of managed services on all relevant commissions, including day-to-day project issues
Ÿ Manage and maintain client relationships on commissions
Ÿ Protect the profitability of the commission, in accordance with agreed targets
Ÿ Development, maintenance and continuous improvement of our service model, with a particular focus on programme management, project management, cost & commercial management and/or controls services
Ÿ Process improvement - Identify and act upon ways to improve internal systems and processes
Ÿ Knowledge management - Identify key information and learning generated from each commission and input to internal business
Business generation:
Market-facing:
• Promote the Turner & Townsend brand
Market-making:
• Develop our client base and provide entry to new clients
• Identify, develop and convert new business opportunities including the preparation and presentation of technical and commercial tenders and proposals, within Turner & Townsend governance requirements for business generation.
Market-matching:
• Identify and develop client/ partner relationships and alternative routes to market.
• Act as the client lead (relationship manager) for selected clients.
• Support the development and implementation of initiatives of the global, regional and local business eg. data and technology.
People:
Ÿ Develop capacity, capability and leadership to provide a sustainable and quality service offering including:
• the identification of new talent to join Turner & Townsend
• the coaching and development of current talent
• line management of selected talent
Ÿ Establish career development plan for selected talent, monitoring and feeding back on regularly
Health and Safety:
Ÿ Complete Cardinus Healthy Working when requested
Ÿ Observe safety regulations
Ÿ Conform to local and national laws and guidelines
Ÿ Conform to the local Turner & Townsend safety and security regulations
Learning & development:
Ÿ Maintain own learning & development plan, keeping it up to date
Ÿ Develop own professional competency level to agreed targets
Ÿ Attend all training courses as identified in your L&D plan
Ÿ Ensure personal CVs are updated regularly and posted to Peoples Pages
