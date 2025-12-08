Associate Director - Cardiac Safety (In Vitro)
At AstraZeneca, we turn bold science into life changing medicines. This is a place where ambitious ideas meet innovative technology, and collaboration makes the impossible possible! Within our Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences (CPSS) function, Safety Innovation designs, selects, and develops safer medicines across the pipeline, from first in class discovery to late-stage development.
We are now seeking an Associate Director, Cardiac Safety (In Vitro), to join our team in Gothenburg, strengthening our Cardiovascular Safety group at the intersection of advanced biology, novel modalities, and translational safety to directly impact patient lives. The position is located at our Gothenburg site, a truly inspiring place to work and home to more than 2,400 colleagues representing over 50 countries. Here, the legacy and the next era of scientific breakthroughs come together. We believe diversity among our people is key to turning discoveries into reality.
About the role
As Associate Director, Cardiac Safety, you will be a scientific leader driving discovery and safety evaluation for novel therapies across AstraZeneca's therapy areas. You will deploy and evolve modern in vitro systems and new approach methodologies (NAMs). You will integrate deep phenotyping, including multiomics, high content imaging, and computational insights. This work aims to solve complex cardiovascular safety questions. This hands-on, high-impact role involves composing strategy and running specific experiments. You will translate mechanisms into decisions to speed innovation safely.
What you will do
Lead custom in vitro safety strategies. Build, perform, and interpret investigational and mechanistic studies to predict, assess, and reduce cardiovascular risks related to targets and chemistry. This enables confident, data-driven progression.
* Drive delivery across multiple projects: Prioritize and balance speed with scientific rigor to meet Cardiac Safety group objectives and portfolio needs.
* Provide expert counsel: Advise project teams and governance on cardiac biology and safety, shaping decisions with high quality data and clear narratives.
* Build next generation models: Characterize and validate advanced in vitro models and NAMs to elevate translational relevance in risk assessment.
* Innovate and influence: Develop and implement novel cardiovascular safety solutions, methods, and proposals that push scientific boundaries while aligning with business and regulatory needs.
* Share and showcase impact: Publish in high quality journals and present at internal and external forums, amplifying AstraZeneca's leadership in cardiovascular safety science.
Essential Requirements
* Degree in Biological Sciences with proven experience, or a PhD with deep understanding of cardiac biology or toxicology; equivalent expertise considered.
* Proven experience in drug discovery and/or toxicology, with a strong record of independent research in industry, biotech, or academia.
* Demonstrated ability to compose, build, and complete in vitro studies evaluating therapeutic effects in complex biological systems.
* Strong background in building, qualifying, and validating complex laboratory-based models with translational endpoints.
* Evidence of leadership through recent publications and experience leading manuscript drafting and peer review.
To succeed in this role, you will bring the following:
* Team oriented, reliable, and results focused; contributes to an open, positive, and inclusive environment.
* Excellent communication and presentation skills, with strong customer and collaborator management; committed to continuous development.
* Ability to challenge conventional thinking and implement creative ideas, balanced with strong understanding of AstraZeneca's regulatory framework.
* Commitment to Good Laboratory Science, Safety, Health and Environment standards, and relevant external regulations.
Why join us?
Step into a role where you will build the future of cardiac safety science with pioneering platforms and data-rich approaches. You will convert complex biology into clear, actionable safety decisions to help bring breakthrough medicines to patients faster. Along the way, you will grow your impact on a global stage, collaborating across a truly international, matrixed organisation where bold ideas travel fast and genuinely matter.
What's next?
If this role sounds interesting to you, please apply with your cover letter and CV by 7 January 2026. We will review applications after the closing date and aim to hold interviews toward the end of January.
Find out more about AstraZeneca Sweden here: https://careers.astrazeneca.com/sweden
