Associate Cybersecurity Project Manager
2025-04-21
The opportunity
The purpose of the HVDC Cybersecurity function team is to ensure and improve a high level of cybersecurity across the HVDC division, in our projects and service agreements. The team is focusing on continually improving HVDCs cybersecurity posture and offerings, advancing the implementation of the cybersecurity strategy. Moreover, the team is responsible for cybersecurity governance and risk management activities for our deliveries and ensures needed requirements are placed on product development, internal systems, and suppliers.
"There is a direct link between our dedication at work within the Cybersecurity Function and the security and safety of the people in the societies to whom we deliver our HVDC stations. Electricity is the pre-requisite for the functioning of the essential services in any country and we are the #1 provider of HVDC globally. This is your chance to be apart of something that will have an impact on societies globally" - Björn Löfgren, Global Cybersecurity Manager.
How you'll make an impact
By working according to best practices and truly understanding customer requirements, you 'll ensure that both us, as Hitachi Energy and our customers, will be able to keep our information secure and confidential.
When collaborating internally and with our customers you need to be able to understand the complexity of very critical infrastructure projects, because every decision can have far reaching consequences. So, by being diplomatic and listening before you talk, you 'll ensure that we in the Cybersecurity function will understand and act according to our goals of keeping society safe and secure.
With your skills, competence and your personality you 'll ensure the continued growth of us as a well-functioning team that enjoy going to work.
Your background
You hold a bachelor's degree within some Cybersecurity/information security program and have at least 1-year work experience post studies
As a person you are collaborative with good communication skills, as collaboration is the keyword for this role.
Fluency in English is required.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Björn Löfgren, bjorn.x.lofgren@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Fredrik Söder, fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
