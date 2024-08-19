Associate Battery Verification Engineer
2024-08-19
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
The Role
Energy Storage Systems Lab & Test is a group within the Electromobility Complete Virtual & Physical V&V organization, with the responsibility of providing test data to stakeholders within the ESS design organization. We are looking for a battery verification engineer with a passion for trying out new technologies, continuously improve and in the end contribute to creating better solutions that bring value to our company.
The assignment includes but is not limited to:
• Battery cell testing according to test specification
• Planning of verification scope including test setups and methodology
• Execution of test according to test spec
• Post processing of data
• Test reporting
• Participation in our continuous improvement work
Testing will be performed both in-house but also at external locations, while travelling may be required from time to time. You will work in different projects, together with more senior members of the team.
To succeed in this role, you will require:
• Experience and/or education related to batteries or hardware verification
As a person you are hands-on, have great communication skills with a can-do attitude and are a team player. You have the skills to proactively plan together with other team members. You are a person who is always looking for improvements in our way of working and take own initiatives to help the team develop. In our warm and inspiring environment, you will together with the team get plenty of opportunities to develop both your professional as well as your individual skills.
You will not only get to work with cool technical challenges - but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Do you want to join us on our journey? - Apply!
Curious and have some question - please contact:
Hiring Manager: Hannes Kannisto Mail: hannes.kannisto@volvo.com
Last application date: September 5th, 2024.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
