Assoc Princ Scientist Bioscience
Randstad AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2025-02-24
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We are now recruiting an Assoc. Princ. Scientist Bioscience with knowledge of in vivo experimental biology to join the Bioscience Renal in vivo team within the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic area. The position is placed at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As Assoc. Princ. Scientist with the Bioscience department at AstraZeneca you will be part of a vibrant team that focus on finding new treatment options to patients with renal disease. In the in vivo team we work with various pre-clinical models and different drug modalities. You will take part in in vivo deliveries to drive the renal pipeline. At AstraZeneca you will work together with experts from different functions and be part of project teams.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline 2024-03-06 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Responsibilities
Independently design, plan and perform high quality in vivo experiments in preclinical models of renal disease
Identify and implement new models/assays relevant for renal disease area
Analyse fluids for biomarker quantification
Perform conceptual interpretation and presentation of generated data
Act as Bioscience representative in assigned projects
Potentially act as new Target Champion, ie proactively identify and develop new target ideas into projects
Deliver data, presentations, reports and regulatory documents
Show scientific leadership in areas associated with the role - renal pathology and pathophysiology - by presenting data internally in key forums
Ensure that own work and work with others is performed according with appropriate safety, health and environment (SHE), qualify and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS)
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
PhD in biology, physiology, pathology or medicine or other relevant areas
Extensive hands-on experience in running in vivo experiments in rodents with experience in renal models
Educated and certified for in vivo experimentation
Proven publication record
Strong oral and written communication skills. English is essential, Swedish is appreciated but is not a requirement
Desirable for the role:
Flexibility & independence
Experience working with preclinical contract research organizations
Expertise in renal physiology and/or pathology
Experience from Pharmaceutical industry
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Hourly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9183579