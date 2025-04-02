Assitant Project Manager
2025-04-02
Global Product Compliance (GPC) Group is a leading Chemical Regulatory Compliance consultancy with offices in 8 countries and a diverse clientele of more than 1500 companies. Discover more about our services and team here.
Job Description
We are seeking a proactive and organized Junior Project Manager to join our team in Lund, Sweden. The role requires excellent communication, organizational skills, and the ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously. The successful candidate will manage projects, coordinate with teams, and support overall project goals. The position reports directly to the General Manager - Growth.
Key Responsibilities
Project Management: starting, executing, and closing projects mainly involving lean and agile methodologies, other PM models as suitable to be adapted.
Coordination: Facilitate communication within cross-functional teams to ensure smooth project execution.
Documentation: Maintain comprehensive project documentation, reports, and schedules.
Task Management: Track project progress and ensure timely completion of tasks.
Communication: Facilitate effective communication between team members and stakeholders.
Support: Assist in the preparation of project proposals, reports, and presentations.
Process Improvement: Contribute to the development and implementation of best practices in project management.
Execute Ad-hoc tasks: Be prepared to undertake various activities as required by the General Manager.
Qualifications
Education: Bachelor's or master's in business administration, Project Management, or a related field.
Experience: 1-2 years in project coordination and/or management support.
Skills:
Good hands-on understanding of the project management principles.
Strong organizational and multitasking abilities.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency in project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, Asana, Trello).
Must be a self-starter with an independent problem identification and solution-oriented work approach.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Must be detail-oriented and an active listener.
Ability to work under pressure yet in a relaxed, non-hierarchical and matrix structure start-up environment.
Strong time-management skills and an ability to organize and coordinate multiple concurrent projects.
Flexible team player, willing to adapt to changes and unafraid of challenges.
Ability to understand and learn to oversee budgets and expenses.
What will help you to succeed in this role?
Most projects you will be working on are innovation projects with several unknowns, and an excellent ability to not stress and manage the unknowns while maintaining project progress will be foundational for you to succeed in this role.
What We Offer
Professional development and career growth opportunities in a dynamic environment.
Collaboration with a talented and dedicated team.
A competitive salary and benefits package.
How to Apply
This position will start as soon as possible. We are interviewing candidates on an ongoing basis. Please send your application in English via this link.
Note: We only accept applications through our website. Applications without a CV and a cover letter explaining your motivation for the job with clear examples will not be taken into consideration.
Contact Us
If you have any questions or want to know more about the position, you can contact Lotta Larsson, Administrative Executive: lotta@gpcregulatory.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02
På hemsidan https://www.gpcgateway.com Omfattning
Global Product Compliance (Europe) AB
(org.nr 556757-6367), https://www.gpcgateway.com
Sceelevägen 17 Ideon Science
222 29 LUND
Global Product Compliance Europe AB Kontakt
Lotta Larsson lotta@gpcregulatory.com 0462114615
9260966