Assistant warehouse manager
Arka Energy AB / Backofficejobb / Örebro Visa alla backofficejobb i Örebro
2023-08-09
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arka Energy AB i Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Description:
We are seeking a dedicated and experienced Assistant Warehouse Manager to support our warehouse manager in the efficient operation and supervision of our warehouse facility. The ideal candidate possesses strong communication skills in both English and Swedish, along with a solid background in warehouse management and team leadership. You will play a pivotal role within the team, contributing to ensuring our warehouse processes run smoothly and effectively.
Key Responsibilities:
Warehouse Management: Assist the warehouse manager in overseeing daily warehouse activities, including receiving, picking, packing, and shipping. Ensure the warehouse is organized and efficiently utilized.
Staff Development: Support recruitment, training, and development of warehouse personnel. Contribute to fostering a positive work environment and encouraging teamwork.
Warehouse Optimization: Propose and implement process improvements to enhance efficiency and reduce warehouse costs. Work closely with the warehouse manager to identify areas for optimization.
Order Handling: Manage orders and ensure they are processed accurately and on time. Collaborate with other departments to meet customer demands.
Warehouse Reporting: Create and analyze reports on inventory status, sales data, and inventory turnover. Present findings and improvement suggestions.
Warehouse Safety: Monitor warehouse security and ensure compliance with regulations and guidelines. Identify and manage risks related to the warehouse environment.
Qualifications:
Minimum of 3 months of experience in warehouse management and supervision.
Fluent proficiency in Swedish or Swedish, both verbal and written.
Strong analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate within a team.
Experience using warehouse management systems and software.
Leadership ability and capability to motivate and engage staff.
We Offer:
A dynamic work environment where you can grow and develop as a leader.
Opportunities to influence warehouse processes and drive meaningful improvements.
Competitive compensation and benefits package.
If you are a dedicated individual with warehouse management experience and a passion for leading and developing teams, we encourage you to apply for the role of Assistant Warehouse Manager. Please submit your application along with your CV and cover letter in English or Swedish at recruitment@arkaenergy.se
. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-22
E-post: recruitment@arkaenergy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arka Energy AB
(org.nr 559320-9223), http://www.arkaenergy.se
Nastagatan 11 (visa karta
)
702 28 ÖREBRO Jobbnummer
8017946