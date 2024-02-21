Assistant wanted to Ericsson
About the Role
As an Assistant to Ericsson, you will play a crucial role in providing administrative support and service to the management team and unit leaders within Ericsson. You will assist in decision-making on behalf of your manager and represent the unit when delegated. Additionally, you will contribute to and coordinate activities in various projects within the administrative area, act as an expert for administrative support systems when needed, and authorize orders and invoices in line with authorization policies and routines. Your role will involve supporting and informing about Ericsson 's internal administrative processes, systems, and tools to optimize administrative efficiency, meet business needs, and enable the line organization to focus on core business.
Your Responsibilities as an Assistant to Ericsson will include:
• Providing administrative support and service to the management team and unit leaders within Ericsson.
• Assisting in decision-making on behalf of your manager and representing the unit when delegated.
• Contributing to and coordinating activities in various projects within the administrative area.
• Acting as an expert for administrative support systems when needed.
• Authorizing orders and invoices in line with authorization policies and routines.
• Supporting and informing about Ericsson 's internal administrative processes, systems, and tools.
The position as Assistant to Ericsson is a consultancy via Adecco that is planned to start as soon as possible and will go on for 6 months. For the right candidate there are possibilities for extension.
About You
We are looking for someone with experience in providing high-level administrative support. You have a background in administration or a related field and are accustomed to working independently and taking initiative. You are meticulous, organized, and have excellent written and verbal communication skills. Furthermore, you are flexible and able to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
Key requirements for the position include:
• Experience in high-level administrative work.
• Ability to work independently and take initiative.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
• Flexibility and ability to manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
• We will place great emphasis on personal suitability.
About Ericsson
Ericsson is a leading global player in communication technology, with a passion for enabling connected societies and the future of communication. By creating innovative solutions and collaborating with partners worldwide, Ericsson aims to shape the future digital world.
