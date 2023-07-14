Assistant Professor in Data-driven cell and molecular biology
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-07-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The Data Science and AI division of The Department of Computer Science and Engineering is host for a well-funded tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Data Driven Cell and Molecular Biology, in a vibrant, international, and outward-looking work environment located in the lively city of Gothenburg on the west-coast of Sweden. The position is funded by the fellowship scheme of the Wallenberg National Program for Data Driven Life Science (DDLS).
About the DDLS Fellows program
Data-driven life science (DDLS) uses data, computational methods and artificial intelligence to study biological systems and processes at all levels, from molecular structures and cellular processes to human health and global ecosystems. The SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS) aims to recruit and train the next-generation of data-driven life scientists and to create globally leading computational and data science capabilities in Sweden. The program is funded with a total of 3.1 billion SEK (about 290 MUSD) over 12 years from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) Foundation.
The DDLS program will recruit 39 high-profile young group leaders and launch over 210 postdoctoral positions and establish a research school for 260 PhDs, including industry PhDs and postdocs. Fellows will be recruited to the 11 participating host universities/organizations, but brought together under a national DDLS program coordinated by SciLifeLab. The DDLS program has four strategic areas: cell and molecular biology, evolution and biodiversity, precision medicine and diagnostics, epidemiology and biology of infection.
During 2022-2023, the first round of 20 young group leaders joined us as DDLS Fellows, and now we are looking to recruit an additional group of 19 fellows. Each DDLS Fellow will receive a recruitment package of 17 MSEK (about 1.6 MUSD) for a 5-year period, covering their own salary and other resources, such as two PhD students and postdoc positions. The Fellow positions are tenure-track with the host organizations assuming responsibility of the long-term faculty appointments following a tenure evaluation.
The future of life science is data-driven. Will you be leading that change with us? Then join us in this unique program!
About the Scentific Area of the position
Data driven cell and molecular biology covers research that fundamentally transforms our knowledge about how cells function by peering into their molecular components in time and space, from single molecules to native tissue environments. The subject area concerns research in the general area of cell and molecular biology, with a strong computational profile. This research subject area aims to lead to innovative development and/or application of novel data-driven methods relying on machine learning, artificial intelligence, or other computational techniques
Major responsibilities
The successful candidate will conduct research in line with the intentions described in your application. We want you to complement rather than duplicate our existing competences, and that you have an ambition to create synergies between our existing research groups.
As an Assistant Professor, you will contribute with:
- Active engagement in research, developing a distinct line of research through independent research projects.
- Active participation in education.
- Supervising undergraduate and graduate students.
- Applying for external research funding.
- Participating in joint departmental and university-wide activities.
- Seeking international collaborations on a high scientific level.
- Collaborating with research groups within and outside of Chalmers.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you have a doctoral degree in a relevant field not older than 7 years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
For a full decription of the qualification requirements for an Assistant professor position at Chalmers, please consult our Appointment regulations, Chapter 6.4.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
Our offer to you
The appointment as Assistant Professor is a four-year, entry-level, faculty position with tenure track, whereby you will acquire both pedagogical and research qualifications. An Assistant Professor is expected to improve their ability to formulate and solve scientific problems, to publish scientific articles, and to develop their skills in teaching and supervision, by means of both practical training and independent study. The aim is to achieve the level of Associate Professor within four years and, if successful, you will be offered a permanent faculty position at Chalmers. More information about the Chalmers academic positions can be found here.
Note that the DDLS research funding for the position is available for up to five years, independently of when the candidate is promoted to Associate Professor.
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the attractive and dynamic city of Gothenburg , on the west coast of Sweden.
At Chalmers we seek to establish a good work/life balance. We want to provide you with the means to pick the best path possible in your pursuit of making a difference. Our ambitions in this area are reflected in the generous employment conditions, including:
holiday allowance of up to 7 weeks per year
a collective agreement including parental pay, sick pay supplement, and medicine costs
a wellness allowance towards activities promoting good health
flexible working conditions
Sweden's extensive social welfare system means, for example, that you are entitled to 390 days of paid parental leave, and education at all levels is free. Chalmers offers courses in the Swedish language. Although most of our work is in English, and English is widely spoken throughout Swedish society, developing a good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage in everyday life and in the workplace, and we offer to help you unlock this dimension of life in Sweden.
Application procedure
Read more and apply here.
Application deadline: 2023-10-15 Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
7965252