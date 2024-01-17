Assistant Planner, Gavle
Collen AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm Visa alla byggjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Collen AB i Stockholm
Key Requirements:
3rd level Construction qualification
1-2 years planning experience working on large scale construction projects
Experience of Primavera P6, Asta Powerproject or MS Project
Computer literate with good knowledge of MS Office, Excel, Word etc
Good interpersonal and communication skills
As a member of the project management team, you have the opportunity to influence safety culture onsite by demonstrating personal commitment, setting clear expectations, and effectively communicating safety policies. By consistently modelling safe behaviour, prioritising safety above productivity, and ensuring that all workers receive proper training and resources, you can foster an environment where safety is ingrained in every aspect of the construction process. Encouraging open communication, recognising and rewarding safe behaviour, and conducting regular inspections further reinforce the importance of safety. By taking these steps, you can help create a culture where safety is a shared value and a top priority for all stakeholders involved in the project.
Key Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Contracts Manager and Senior Planner, your key responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to the following:
Manage and update the Project Construction Programme.
Create, manage and update short term, area, and trade programmes.
Integrate procurement and information schedules within the overall Project Construction Programme.
Prepare detailed progress reports on a weekly basis for issue to the Contracts Manager and Client
Manage and develop progress monitoring techniques.
Monitor and report on Earned Value. This will include the production of progress S-Curves for internal and external issue.
Integrate subcontractor and supplier schedules within the overall Project Construction Team.
Monitor and report on supplier and subcontractor design, approval, off-site production etc.
Manage and update the Design Programme in conjunction with the Design Manager.
Attend Client progress meeting, as required.
Attend Subcontractor and Supplier progress meeting.
Attend Lean Planner / Pull Programming Meetings.
Monitor planned v actual progress and prepare as built programmes.
Work with the project team to provide consistency in the project planning approach and facilitate accuracy in reporting and programme execution.
Location: Gävle Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
E-post: jobs@collen.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Collen AB
(org.nr 559116-1061)
Rehnsgatan 5 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8400637