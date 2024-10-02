Assistant for Business Services
2024-10-02
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB, Landskrona-office
We are looking for an assistant to our Business Service department to join our office in Landskrona, Sweden!
Our warehouse in Landskrona is a quite new warehouse and was completed three years ago. The warehouse is responsible for handling loading pallets on/off the trucks before they are distributed to our customers both nationally and internationally. Working closely together with the customers, truck drivers and colleagues is key to ensure the goods are delivered safely, efficiently and with a high-quality standard.
The position
Kurt Nagel Sverige AB is part of the Nagel-Group, which deals with transporting temperature-controlled goods across all of Europe. You will therefore become an important part of a bigger international network within food logistics. We are looking for a maternity replacement to join our Business Service team of 5 employees. It is a full-time job, where working hours will be on weekdays, normal office hours 8.00 - 16.30.
In this role, you'll have a good mix of diverse tasks that form an important link between the transports carried out and the final completion of each transport for our customers.
The tasks include, among other things:
Responsibilities
Within the team the following tasks are managed:
Invoicing customers and hauliers
The administrative handling of packaging accounts for customers and hauliers, including document management
Transport document management in general - sorting and scanning
Providing transport documents for customers at their request
Administrative handling of pallets
Customs
Competencies
The right candidate will be/hold:
Good knowledge of transport documents
A flair for numbers
Solid working experience from a similar job
Thrive on routine tasks
Able to work both independently and in a team setting
Able to work in an environment with tight deadlines
Good communication skills in Swedish and English
Experience from custsoms is preferable, but not required
You will join an experienced team of colleagues, and we will of course provide training in our processes and other functions that are relevant to this position.
Practical information
Start preferably as soon as possible, but no later than 2024-12-31.
Selections and interviews will take place continuously.
Please send your CV and application as soon as possible using the application link.
If you have questions about the position, please contact Silvia Orban at +46 (0) 763 38 65 85 or send an e-mail to silvia.orban@nagel-group.com
We look forward to hearing from you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kurt Nagel Sverige AB
(org.nr 556453-9632), https://www.nagel-group.com/en/nagel-sverige/
Örjaleden 40 (visa karta
)
261 51 LANDSKRONA Jobbnummer
8932757