Asset Administrator
ISS Facility Services AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ISS Facility Services AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
ISS är ett av världens största tjänsteföretag och i år firar vi 80 år i Sverige! Med över 6500 medarbetare i landet, från norr till söder, levererar vi service som gör skillnad. Vi erbjuder våra kunder allt från städning till teknisk service, mat- och arbetsplatstjänster. Vi skapar arbetsplatser där människor trivs, företag växer och där hållbarhet är en självklarhet – socialt, miljömässigt och affärsmässigt. Våra medarbetare är hjärtat i det vi gör – och avgörande för att våra kunder ska känna sig trygga, sedda – och för att deras arbetsplatser ska blomstra.
At ISS, we are looking for an engaged and experienced Asset Administrator with strong skills in both English and Chinese, spoken and written, for a fixed-term parental leave cover starting in October 2026 and ending in April 2027. Do you want to help deliver high-quality service and play an important role in supporting asset and material management for our customer Huawei? Then we encourage you to apply for our Asset Administrator role at ISS' customer site in Kista.
About the role
As an Asset Administrator, you will be responsible for supporting the customer's asset and material management processes. The role is based onsite in Kista and may also involve administrative coordination connected to the customer's offices in Lund and Gothenburg. You will help ensure that assets and materials are managed in line with company policies and routines, while also supporting office-related administration, events, and expatriate management. We place great importance on your ability to work independently, communicate clearly, and deliver high-quality work in a structured and service-minded way.
Your responsibilities will include, among other things:
Managing assets and materials, including purchase, counting, storage, and scrap processes.
Following company policies and regulations related to asset and material management.
Cooperating with internal and external parties for asset and material counting, checking, and follow-up.
Analyzing requirements and communicating with colleagues to manage different situations effectively.
Supporting administrative requirements, such as admin regulations training and admin system operations.
Providing expatriate management and support.
Supporting daily office-related administration and problem-solving when needed.
The position is full-time and based onsite in Kista. This is a fixed-term parental leave cover, starting in October 2026 and ending in April 2027.
What we offer
You will work in a varied and important role where your contribution supports ISS' service delivery and helps our customer achieve their goals. You will work closely with competent colleagues and be part of a workplace where we value collaboration, development, and high-quality service. ISS' size and broad range of services provide strong development opportunities, both nationally and globally. Our focus is on taking care of and developing our employees, because we believe that "People make places". ISS offers a wide range of training opportunities and talent development programs, all designed to help you stay engaged and grow in your career.
We place great importance on diversity and inclusion. At ISS, all people are valued equally and have the same rights and opportunities. Our employees reflect the diversity of society, which is both a competitive advantage and a valuable asset in our long-term sustainability efforts. Our inclusive corporate culture empowers our people, enhances creativity and productivity, and creates a more attractive workplace.
The core values that guide the way we work at ISS are unity, honesty, responsibility, entrepreneurship and quality. Therefore, it is important that you embrace a way of working and a mindset that align with these values.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with previous experience from an administrative and service-oriented role. Experience from asset management, office administration, or working in an international company is considered an advantage. You have a strong focus on delivering high-quality work and are structured, detail-oriented, and well organized.
You have good organizational and time-management skills, with the ability to plan, prioritize, and execute tasks and smaller projects independently. Good MS Office skills, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, are required. The ability to create high-quality internal formal documents is considered a plus. Fluent written and verbal communication skills in Chinese and English are essential, while Swedish language skills are an advantage.
As a person, you are service-minded, communicative, responsible, and proactive. You enjoy cooperating with different stakeholders and are comfortable acting as a professional representative of both ISS and the customer.
Do you have questions about the position?
If you have any questions, please contact the recruiting manager Rasmus Huldt: rasmus.huldt@se.issworld.com
Please note: We do not accept applications by email or post. Applications must be submitted through our recruitment system. Applications sent by email or post will be deleted without being processed.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Iss Facility Services AB
(org.nr 556410-3280)
164 40 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
ISS Facility Services AB Kontakt
Rekryterare
Rasmus Huldt rasmus.huldt@se.issworld.com Jobbnummer
10017264