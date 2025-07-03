Asisstant Executive Head Chef
Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel & Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre
Located in the heart of the city, Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel is one of Stockholm's leading upscale hotels, directly connected to the Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre - a world-class venue for conferences, events, and concerts. With stunning views, high-volume operations, and seamless access to Central Station, it offers a dynamic environment for hospitality professionals.
Part of Radisson Hotel Group, one of the world's largest hotel companies with over 1,300 hotels in operation and development across the globe, we are committed to delivering memorable moments and exceptional service.
Are you hungry for a new challenge?
Do you have a passion for culinary creativity and delivering first-class service? Then start your next adventure with Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel - where we Make Every Moment Matter and invite our guests to savour every experience.
We're on the lookout for a dynamic and driven Assistant Executive Head Chef to join our vibrant team. More than just a CV, we're searching for someone with personality, passion, and talent - someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is dedicated to creating unforgettable culinary moments.
What you'll bring to the table:
As Assistant Executive Head Chef, you bring a distinct blend of culinary excellence, visionary leadership, and a fervour for crafting outstanding dining experiences. Your role as a culinary maestro is vital, and we look forward to your creative input, high standards, and results-driven approach that will take our culinary offerings to new heights.
You'll be an integral part of our kitchen leadership team - supporting the Executive Head Chef, leading daily operations, inspiring your team, and ensuring that every dish reflects our quality, creativity, and care.
What we're looking for:
- A true passion for food, with a creative flair and strong understanding of modern culinary trends.
- Proven experience in large-scale food & beverage operations, such as sports arenas, event venues, or high-volume banqueting.
- The ability to thrive under pressure and lead a kitchen through busy service with energy and precision.
- A commitment to consistency, quality, and innovation across all menu offerings.
- Strong leadership skills - capable of mentoring, motivating, and developing your kitchen team.
- Proficiency in managing budgets, inventory, and maintaining cost controls without compromising standards.
- A collaborative mindset and dedication to ensuring guest satisfaction at every level.
What we expect from you:
A passion for food and an eye for presentation, flavour, and quality.
• 5 years demonstrated success in high-volume, high-standard culinary environments.
Experience in large-scale F&B operations such as event catering, stadiums, or banqueting.
Strong leadership and communication skills to mentor and motivate your team.
A proactive approach to maintaining budgets, controlling inventory, and managing costs.
A focus on guest satisfaction and the ability to respond to feedback with positivity and professionalism. Ersättning
