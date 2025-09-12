Art Teacher
2025-09-12
We are looking for an outstanding a highly motivated, creative, and dynamic Art Teacher
Qualifications
The successful applicant will have the following:
- A bachelor's degree in a related subject and a certified teaching qualification such as BEd/PGCE/PGDE (or equivalent).
- Exceptional subject knowledge in English.
If you meet the above criteria, are enthusiastic about teaching and learning and have the drive and passion to get the most from our students then we would very much welcome your application.
Important Note:
Uppsala International School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all its students. Applicants will be required to submit a current police criminal clearance check or equivalent from their home country or current country of residence prior to appointment. Ersättning
