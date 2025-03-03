Art Director - Senior
Job Description
We're looking for a Senior Art Director with strong graphic design expertise to lead creative execution across brand, campaigns, and digital experiences. You will be responsible for shaping visually compelling concepts, ensuring brand consistency, and delivering high-quality design solutions across multiple platforms. Collaborating closely with internal teams, you'll bring ideas to life with exceptional design craftsmanship and strategic thinking.
Tasks:
Develop and execute creative concepts for campaigns, branding, retail and digital assets.
Ensure visual consistency across all touchpoints, maintaining high design standards.
Work hands-on with graphic design, typography, layout, and art direction.
Engage and collaborate with external agencies to produce outstanding work.
Engage and collaborate with internal cross-functional teams and stakeholders to bring creative ideas to life.
Stay ahead of design trends, tools, and best practices to continuously innovate.
Oversee the creation of presentations to communicate ideas, products and campaigns effectively.
Qualifications You have 7+ years of experience in art direction and graphic design, ideally within an agency or in-house brand environment.
You have a strong portfolio showcasing brand identity, campaign visuals, and digital design.
You have expertise in the latest industry standard for design tools and programs.
You have deep understanding of typography, color, layout, and composition.
You must be competent in Figma, PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Cloud.
You are fluent in English, both oral and written.
Personal Qualities
We are looking for a creative and conceptual thinker who can contribute fresh, original ideas and transform them into visually engaging material. You have a keen eye for aesthetics, storytelling, and brand identity, ensuring that every design makes the right impact.
As a leader and mentor, you inspire other designers by providing constructive feedback and fostering professional development. You lead by example, balancing your creative vision with effective teamwork. With your attention to detail and strong sense of quality, you ensure that every design element aligns with brand guidelines and messaging, always striving for perfection and consistency.
You are a strong communicator who confidently presents creative ideas to stakeholders and motivates your design choices. Working collaboratively with cross-functional teams, you translate strategies into visual expressions that make a difference. You thrive in a dynamic environment, managing multiple projects simultaneously while embracing feedback constructively to continuously refine and enhance your work.
With a strategic and business-driven mindset, you balance creativity with commercial objectives, ensuring that design contributes to business value. You understand the target audience and leverage these insights to create compelling visual narratives. Additionally, you have a strong passion for innovation and the latest design trends, always ready to push creative boundaries and elevate the brand to the next level.
Company DescriptionOur client is not a typical car company. They manufacture cars but their business idea is to make it easier for everyone to own and use a car. They therefore offer a subscription service that makes your life easier!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40h/week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2025-08-31 with possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters and work as a consultant for our client in Gothenburg. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
