Area Supervisor Sub Supplier Management
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Malmö
2024-08-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have experience developing a team remotely? Are you someone who can adapt to the circumstances and still keep an eye on the end goal? Would you like to support leaders? Then this is the position for you! Vestas is looking for a Area Supervisor Sub Supplier
Management in the NCE Region! Region NCE > Service Operations Support > Sub Supplier Management
You will become a part of Vestas North and Central Europe, which is a sales business unit covering Scandinavia, UK, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics, Germany, Benelux as well as Eastern Europe and south of Africa. We are responsible for sales functions, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. We aim to be the No. 1 performing business unit within Vestas and we aim to make Vestas North and Central Europe the best place to work. You will be joining a team handling our Sub supplier Management. We act as regional partner, with the objective of making all needed activities in administration, ordering, onboarding, governance and supporting of sub suppliers their core business, and thereby supporting the regional organization
Responsibilities
The Area Supervisor is responsible for the implementation of the strategic initiatives for the subcontracting supervisors and technicians in Vestas Service NW
Continuously monitoring the operational performance in the subcontracting area
As an Area Supervisor you have the responsibility of ensuring your team follow up on the performance and readiness of the subcontracting technicians and to deliver to the Vestas requirements and "must win battles"
Qualifications
Previous experience as a Manager/Supervisor within an industrial / engineering environment ideally in a field-based position within power generation industry or associated with large complex industrial machinery and equipment.
Computer literate, able to use MS Office and in-house database and workload management systems, beneficial with experience with SAP and Salesforce
Organised and methodical approach to work with a proven ability to analyse data with an attention to detail
Able to prioritise own workload, to deliver on time and in full
Willing to travel on regular basis, including nights away from home
Leads by example, able to motivate others
Continuous drive for technical and performance improvements
Competencies
Technical background and relevant technical training level
High interpersonal and communication skills combined with ability to empower others from remote locations
High degree of flexibility, change oriented and able to coach others to ensure results
Ability to work in time-sensitive situations
Good problem-solving and self-organization skills combined with a positive and proactive mentality
Proficiency in English both orally and written
Role model with a Safety and Compliance mindset
What we offer
We offer an exciting key role with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden but could potentially be located in an office in other Nordic countries. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 80 days per year. If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 20.09.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date. For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574)
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
8855788