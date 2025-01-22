Area Manager (all genders) - Gothenburg
Tier Mobility Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2025-01-22
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tier Mobility Sweden AB i Västerås
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Full-time / Permanent role
Purpose of role and your impact at TIER-Dott:
Managing day-to-day relationships with cities, officials and other local stakeholders;
Driving revenue, establishing local partnerships, and ensuring the commercial success of the business;
Leverage local market insights, engaging with stakeholders, and leading initiatives to expand market presence and drive user engagement;
Being an integral team member for tender responses, by contributing to build the narrative / strategy and understand the cities requirements.
Responsibilities:
Work closely with the Nordics Regional Manager to set and deliver the strategy for success and associated targets for your designated markets;
Identify opportunities to optimise pricing, promotions, and customer acquisition channels;
Build relationships with local businesses, communities, and key stakeholders to establish strategic partnerships;
Engage with city officials and local authorities to ensure compliance with local regulations and contract requirements;
Identify and assess opportunities for expanding the company's services within an existing market;
Monitor competitive activities and adjust commercial strategies accordingly;
Collaborate with marketing teams to design and implement campaigns that drive user acquisition and engagement for your area.
You'll fit great with these skills and qualifications:
Demonstrated 3+ years' industry and / or relevant work experience in contract management and/or business development experience;
Demonstrated Project Management experience and the ability to work cross functionally, coordinating internal and external stakeholders;
Effective communications skills, fluency in English and Swedish. Additional Nordics languages would be taken as a plus;
Experience working within a Transport, Local Authority environment or Mobility Operations highly desired;
Proven track record and strong business acumen in building and running operations and establishing partnerships;
Organised and structured mentality; comfortable working in a fast-paced and demanding environments;
Excellent presentation and organisational skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tier Mobility Sweden AB
(org.nr 559259-5812)
Västerås, Västmanland, Sweden (visa karta
)
722 14 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
9118658