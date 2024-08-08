Area Lead For Developer Experience Enablement
2024-08-08
Company Description
H&M is on a journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today and tomorrow. Through collaboration, innovation, and technology, we challenge ourselves and the industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organization delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands. We are accelerating digitalization, and to stay relevant, we need to ensure we have strong leaders in place to bring our best capabilities, innovation ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformation of H&M.
Job Description
We are seeking an Area Lead to oversee our Developer Experience Enablement team. This role is will be working to ensure our development teams have the tools, processes, and environments they need to be productive and deliver high-quality software. As an Area Lead, you will work closely with cross-functional teams to drive initiatives that enhance developer satisfaction and efficiency.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead and mentor teams focused on improving developer experience.
Collaborate with engineering, product, and design teams to identify and address developer needs.
Develop and implement strategies to enhance the development workflow, including CI/CD pipelines, development environments, and code review processes.
Advocate for developer needs and ensure their voices are heard in decision-making processes.
Drive the adoption of best practices and new technologies to improve productivity and code quality.
Monitor and analyze developer experience metrics to identify areas for improvement.
Foster a culture of continuous improvement and innovation within the team.
Budget and staff responsibility
Qualifications
Requirements:
Proven experience in a leadership role within a software development
or developer experience team.
Strong understanding of software development processes, tools, and best practices.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Ability to think strategically and drive large-scale initiatives.
Experience with CI/CD tools, development environments, and automation.
Passion for improving developer productivity and satisfaction.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in a large-scale tech environment.
Familiarity with modern software development frameworks and languages.
Previous experience in a developer advocacy or enablement role.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV as soon as possible. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organization. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
