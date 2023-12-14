Are you our next veterinarian?
About Distriktsveterinärerna in Sweden
Distriktsveterinärerna is the veterinary instance to ensure animal wellfare in Sweden. Distriktsveterinärerna is a part of the Swedish Board of Agriculture, and are roughly translated to "Veterinarians of the District".
We have an around-the-clock service to clients all over the country. We have an unique knowledge of animal health and we are contributing to animal health and safety. We work toward individuals, companies, authorities and we offer services for acute and preventive veterinary care and disease control. We stand up for ethical veterinary care and we are committed to do the little extra for the customer as well as for our colleagues. We are proud to make a difference and create value in every meeting with a customer. With the animals and their owners in focus, we work together to improve ourselves and our way of working. Always with our feet on the ground and our hearts in the right place.
Welcome to Distriktsveterinärerna! Our clinics are located in about 70 locations in Sweden, from Tomelilla in the south to Kiruna in the north. About 700 licensed veterinarians, registered veterinary nurses, and animal caretakers are working here. Our veterinarians are general practitioners but several of them also have specialist competence. Our organization gives you the opportunity to work with several different animal species, access to competent colleagues and a varied and interesting job.Work assignment
With us, you get the opportunity to work with several different animal species and no day is like the other. Our work includes both work in the clinics with pets and work on "the field" when we visit our customers in barns and stables which means that our work also includes farm animals and horses. Driving is a natural part of the job and you need to feel comfortable with driving.Our goal is to create a workplace where everyone enjoys to work and thereby get the right work conditions to do a good job.
When you work with us, you will never get bored - we have a very stimulating and varied job. Due to the around-the-clock service, we are prepared to work if necessary during nights and weekends. Schedule including this is part of the employment.
Qualifications
To be able to work in Sweden you have to have a veterinary education of at least five years. The education must be at a collage or university level that gives the right to practice the veterynary profession in the country where you completed your education. We are open to hire veterinarians that are newly graduated and also veterinarians that has work experience. You also need to have permit from the Swedish Board of Agriculture to work as a veterinarian. We will help you to get the necissary information for this process. If you are a citizen of an EU/EEA country or Switzerland you can work temporarily in Sweden on your foreign qualifications, that is, you do not need to apply for a Swedish veterinary license if you are only going to work here temporarily. If you intend to establish yourself in Sweden, you have to apply for a license. There is a possibility to apply for a temporary provision of veterinary services and a license with the exception of the langauge requirement while you are learning the Swedish language. If so we will support you to fullfill the requirement of writing medical records in Swedish until you have language knowledge yourself.
To be relevant for a position at Distriktsveterinärerna you need to be fluent in Englisth, at B-level, and have a strong ambition to learn Swedish since you need to reach a good knowledge of the Swedish language, both orally and in writing. You can read more about the temporary provision of veterinary services and license here: Degree in Veterinary Medicine from a university in an EU/EEA-country or Switzerland - Jordbruksverket Another requirement that needs to be fullfilled is that you need to have an approved driving license for Sweden.
You, who are applying for this position, need to be independent and on the same time you need to have the ability to work with others in a team. You need to be loyal, service-minded and have good judgment. As a veterinarian, you need to take part of the development and the improvement of your own work as well as the clinics work. You need to enjoy to work in an organization with quick changes, where we adapt and help each other to handle the situations that arise. At Distriktsveterinärerna you will be a very important employee and together with your collegous you will be a part of fullfilling our assignment.
We will offer you an introduction period when your are starting to work with us to make sure that you will get all information needed. We will do our best to help you in your process of getting established in Sweden. There is even a mobility project called Targeted mobility scheme that can facilitate the process in starting a new job in Sweden. For more information have a closer look at EURES Targeted Mobility Scheme - Arbetsförmedlingen (arbetsformedlingen.se)
Additional information
Contract
When you will work with us at Distriktsveterinärerna we will start with a temporary contract for about 6 months so that we can see that your Swedish knowledge, both oral and written, will proceed as planned. It is also important that both parts are satisfied with the work situation and the work performance before an extended contract. The goal is, of course, that the temporary contract will proceed to a permanent employment unless you are interested in a contract for a shorter period of time for example during the summer period.
Quality work - support for our clinics
We have our own department for quality of work that works with patient safety, professional development, work environment and personal support to our clinics. The veterinary care we offer is based on an ethical approach. Care must be professional, patient-safe, of good quality and at an adequate level of care.
Competence and learning path
For the District Veterinarians, it is important to ensure that we have the right skills in the right place at the right time. We are working with roles and development pathways and have our own academy so that you will meet the needs and goals of our business, we work to ensure right competence in the short and long term.
As a government employee you receive benefits
We will tell you more about this in the recruitment process. Ersättning
Application deadline: 2024-02-29
E-mail: dv-rekrytering@distriktsveterinarerna.se
International recruiter
Pernilla Jansson pernilla.jansson@distriktsveterinarerna.se 010-1228038
