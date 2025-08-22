Archival Expert
2025-08-22
To one of our customers in Lund we are looking for a Archival Expert
The Archival Expert will Set up the methods for Digital archiving. Develop, implement, maintain and improve the procedure and system allowing the proper management of the archives, both physical and digital.
Scope of the assignment
• Develop and implement relevant procedures, rules and work instructions concerning longterm preservation of documentation. * Lead the work in developing strategies, tools and methods for long term archiving of documentation that is compliant with current regulations RA-FS (Riksarkivets generella föreskriftsserie). * Support and provide training to the organisation in topics related to archival of documentation. * Define requirements related to documentation in development projects. * Actively monitor general development outside ESS in terms of e.g., regulations, tools development and best practices. * Act as primary contact towards authorities in topics related to archives. * Carry out the day-to-day business related to physical and electronic repositories and archives. * Investigating issues related to preservation and purging of information, both physical and electronic.
Qualifications:
• Relevant academic records where Archival or Information Sciences are included. * Document management and archiving * Relevant regulations and standards for electronic document management and archival (including RA-FS and ISO standards) * Electronic archiving * Demonstrated ability to develop and maintain organisations policies and procedures, particularly relating to document and record management required for highly regulated operators/facilities. * Establish information/document management plans and classification structures.
• Ability to communicate well with individuals in technical fields including engineering, science, safety, instrumentation and control, information technology. * Good written and oral skills in English and Swedish.
Personal profile: * To be successful and perform well in this position you are flexible, can follow the map when there is one or draw the map that is missing. You will need to show integrity and balance between defending formal requirements and find workarounds when needed. * Demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a group. * Communication - ability to establish and maintain good communication with stakeholders, comfortable communicating with individuals of varying technical backgrounds, ability to compile information in an organized manner and communicate through written media. * Adaptability - flexible approach and ability to cope with changing demands and priorities, willing to learn new skills. * Organizational skills - demonstrated ability to plan and organize your work to meet schedule and performance requirements. Ersättning
