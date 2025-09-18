Apqp Program Manager
Assignment Description
We are seeking a highly skilled APQP Project Leader to drive activities within product and process development, ensuring that projects meet both technical and quality standards. In this role, you will be responsible for coordinating and following up on APQP deliverables, identifying potential risks, and implementing preventive measures to secure smooth project execution. You will collaborate closely with engineering, quality, and production teams to align strategies and maintain a structured approach throughout the project lifecycle.
The position requires a proactive mindset and the ability to work both independently and as part of a cross-functional team. You will need to balance strategic planning with hands-on problem solving, manage tight deadlines, and continuously strive for improvement in processes and results. This is a full-time on-site role, requiring presence five days per week to ensure close interaction with stakeholders and project members.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and coordinate APQP activities from initial planning to final release
Monitor and verify that project requirements are met in terms of quality, timing, and cost
Identify and mitigate risks by implementing preventive actions and following up on corrective measures
Collaborate with engineering, production, and quality teams to secure alignment and efficient workflows
Provide clear project updates, documentation, and communication to stakeholders at all levels
Required Qualifications
Practical experience with APQP frameworks, including planning and fulfilling all related requirements
A master's degree in engineering (or equivalent) combined with at least three years of project leadership experience
Strong ability to structure, prioritize, and manage multiple tasks in a dynamic environment
Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken
Proven track record of working within cross-functional and international teams is highly valued
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
