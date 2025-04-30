Applied Scientist, Adtech
2025-04-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
Wolt Development Sverige AB
Our Applied Scientists at Wolt design and deploy machine learning and applied science solutions that tackle some of our most complex business challenges. By leveraging advanced techniques like statistical analysis, machine learning, deep learning, and operations research, they enhance key processes across Wolt's platform and business operations, creating measurable impact in all 29 countries where we operate.
As an Applied Scientist, you'll take ownership of use cases within a product development team-from identifying high-value opportunities to developing, prototyping, and deploying solutions, and ensuring they continuously improve in production. We work with a range of technologies, including Python, SQL, Flyte, MLflow, and Seldon Core, and always strive to optimize our workflows to support rapid experimentation and innovation.
We're seeking an Applied Scientist to join the AdTech group at Wolt, which owns the end-to-end advertising experience. Our mission is to help merchants and brands increase their visibility and drive more orders through impactful ad solutions. We're currently expanding our offering to create a more personalized experience for end users by targeting more refined audiences, leveraging advanced personalization models, and strengthening our machine learning infrastructure. This includes building scalable, high-performance systems that enable Machine Learning powered solutions for delivering relevant and optimized ads. The Applied Scientist will be working in close collaboration with software engineers, product managers, designers, and analysts, developing algorithms and machine learning solutions, to power Wolt's advertising capabilities.
This role can be based in one of our tech hubs in Helsinki, Berlin or Stockholm, or you can work remotely anywhere in Finland, Sweden or Germany. Read more about our remote setup here. If you live outside of these countries - not to worry! We provide relocation support to help you make your way to Finland or Sweden.
Qualifications
We're looking for an Applied Science enthusiast who is passionate about using data science to make a measurable impact. Here's what we hope you bring:
Passion for Applied Science: You identify as a problem solver who loves leveraging data science and machine learning to drive business results and create real-world impact.
Expertise in Production-Level ML Solutions: You know what it takes to build robust, scalable models suitable for large-scale deployments. You're comfortable managing the entire lifecycle of data science projects, from ideation through to production and ongoing maintenance.
Strong Foundations in ML and Statistics: You bring a solid educational background and practical skills in machine learning and statistics, enabling you to design reliable and meaningful solutions. Working experience with optimization is a big plus.
Engineering Excellence: You're skilled in writing production-level code and following engineering best practices, ensuring your solutions are efficient, maintainable, and scalable.
Clear Communication and Drive: You can effectively communicate complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences, bridging the gap between data science and business needs. You can take ownership of initiatives and drive projects to conclusion while working with varied stakeholders.
