Applied Science Intern (Operations Research)
Wolt Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-01-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
To build a better, bigger Wolt, we're looking for Applied Science Intern (Operations Research) to join us for summer 2025 in Stockholm. If building tech and services that make cities better sounds like your cup of tea, let us tell you more about the opportunity.
A look into the Applied Science team at Wolt
Applied Scientists at Wolt work with machine learning and operations research for the most important processes and parts of Wolt's online delivery platform and business operations that affect all the 30 countries we operate in.
Our Applied Scientists are embedded in our product development teams. That helps to focus on a specific area together with a cross-functional team. Applied Scientists closely collaborate with Product Leads, Software Engineers, Designers, and Product Data Analysts.
While being embedded in product teams, our Applied Scientists have a "home" Applied Science team, where they have their own rituals, meetings, knowledge sharing sessions, and support. The Applied Science team has a very own team lead who cultivates personal growth and ensures the team does the right things in the right ways.
As an Applied Science intern, you'll be assigned a senior mentor from the Logistics Applied Science team and will be embedded into a product team together.
The program
The program will last for 6 months and we're very flexible with the start month - you can join us in April, May, June - you decide!
During the internship, you'll gain hands-on experience by working on optimization and operations research challenges as part of a product team. This goes from identifying opportunities for operational improvement, developing and prototyping mathematical models or algorithms, all the way to deploying, testing, maintaining, and improving a production-ready solution inside of the embedded product team.
Your daily work will include:
• Working closely with your applied science mentor to experience the lifecycle of operations research products: from conception to deployment
• Pair with analysts, engineers, and product managers to identify their needs and translate them to data/models questions
• Collaborating with other applied scientists to develop and experiment with operations research solutions, machine learning models and/or methods in Python
• Being involved with real-world, noisy, multi-modal data
• Participating in continuous development and update of models
You'll work with our modern Applied Science stack (Python, SQL, Flyte, Seldon Core, MLflow, Snowflake, Looker, K8s, AWS, Kafka), and our team will support you with getting exposed to mentioned technologies.
What we offer
A 6 months paid internship program with a salary of 38 000 SEK per month. Many of our colleagues have started their careers at Wolt through this program and we hope you can be one of them as well!
Beyond the obvious, we're happy to bring on the stage:
Plenty of room for development - you'll be assigned a skilful mentor to work closely with
You get to learn Wolt's Logistics domain, and experience exploring how optimization and operations research techniques are integrated into task assignments. You'll also get to see how machine learning is integrated into our products and tooling. You'll be working on real life problems that potentially impact millions of end users.
A company culture where we take ownership beyond the obvious, do common things uncommonly well, think big but stay humble, and treat others kindly
Our humble expectations
The core requirement for the role is a genuine interest in production-level operations research projects - we hope you're motivated to master each step of the process from prototyping to maintaining and improving production-ready solutions. We highly value relevant educational backgrounds, such as Maths, Statistics, Computer Science, and similar.
From the technical perspective, we appreciate basic knowledge of SQL and Python through your studies, hobby projects, or previous work experience. It'll be enough if you understand the basics of programming, can read code, and know how to write syntax.
Since our Applied Scientist team closely interacts with the product teams, we're looking for someone who enjoys interacting with people on a daily basis. The ability to search for information and ask relevant questions from various teams will be crucial.
As Wolt is an international company, our only language requirement is advanced English skills.
We prefer candidates who are able to continue full-time after the internship period, so this is truly a chance for a career path. Today we have numerous members in different product teams who originally started as interns.
Please note that we're looking for interns who are able to work in close cooperation with their mentors and team members located in Stockholm as soon as the situation enables. We are unfortunately unable to offer relocation or visa support for internships, so you should be eligible for work in Sweden for the duration of the program. If you're offered to stay with us on a permanent basis after the internship, we'll take care of your work visa if that's needed.
Next steps
To apply for the internship, you don't need to have extensive working experience - you can prove your skills by completing the assignment we have prepared for you!
The process is easy:
1 - Open the assignment. Read through the assignment instructions carefully. When your solution is ready, put it as a zip file to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive (or similar). Remember to check permissions! If we cannot access the file, we cannot review your solution. Please don't store your solution in a public GitHub repository.
2 - Click "Apply now", fill in the form and attach a link to your assignment.
3 - Send your application.
Please note that the assignment is a mandatory part of the process. Applications without attached solutions won't be accepted.
The deadline for the assignment is 26th of January (end of day). We'll review the assignments and invite successful candidates for interviews within 3 weeks from the application deadline. This is how the recruitment process will look - we do not have the exact dates as the length of the process depends on the number of applications.
Please note that we do not accept applications via email or LinkedIn messages. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47,113 31 Stockholm Wolt Sverige AB (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Wolt Development Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9115670