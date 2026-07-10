Applied AI Solutions Engineer
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Oskarshamn Visa alla datajobb i Oskarshamn
2026-07-10
, Mönsterås
, Högsby
, Hultsfred
, Borgholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Oskarshamn
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Katrineholm
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let ́s make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values – customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste – are at the heart of everything we do.
TRATON R&D AI Enablement
Hub and spokes
Agentic ways of working.
Mob development and team rhythms.
Having fun
The role of Applied AI Solutions Engineer
Applied AI Solutions Engineer
Over time, depending on business needs, as well as your personal strengths and interests, your tasks will vary, but the goal will stay the same: helping teams hands-on across the R&D organization to build useful AI-powered solutions that improve speed, quality, and collaboration in daily work.
creation, fast-paced visible results, and genuine engagement
Tasks and responsibilities
Your work may include, but is not limited to:
Contribute hands-on in mob development and shared team delivery in the hub, needed for modular and scalable AI capabilities across the organization
Analyze problems and break solution components into deterministic, agentic, and human parts. Build and iterate agentic workflows with the stakeholders
Explore complex technical environments and integrate with existing tools and development workflows
Translate both clear and unclear customer needs into concrete AI-enabled workflows and prototypes
Help teams move from prototype to adoption by iterating with users and measuring impact
Help define practical guardrails and responsible ways of applying AI in engineering workflows
Capture lessons learned and feed product and platform improvements back into the hub
Must have:
A burning interest in using LLM: s and AI agents in an enterprise context
Strong software engineering skills and a drive to build working solutions
Ability to understand customer needs and turn unclear problems into practical technical solutions
Curiosity and capability to learn new domains, tools, and technical contexts quickly
Nice to have (meritorious)
Experience of working across APIs, backend logic, frontend interfaces, integrations, or automation
Experience of AI-enabled product development, workflow automation, or developer tooling
An education in a technically relevant field such as computer science, software engineering or vehicle engineering
Experience of technical customer dialogue and discovery work
Application
If you want to discuss how you can help transform the way TRATON R&D works by identifying real engineering problems, building practical AI solutions, and turning prototypes into useful ways of working, do not hesitate to contact the recruiting manager. With our team culture and momentum being important to us, this recruitment will be carried out in collaboration with the AI Enablement team and may include assessments or practical tests.
We look forward to receiving your application, consisting of your CV, and kindly ask you not to share a cover letter to ensure an efficient and unbiased recruitment process for all parties.
Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact claudia.freda@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Let's build the future together!
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden. Internal applicants from TRATON Group R&D, and BID, are prioritized for this position. Candidates from the broader TRATON Group (including brands) are welcome to apply and may be reviewed based on business needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: claudia.freda@scania.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
Södra Fabriksgatan 8-10 (visa karta
)
572 36 OSKARSHAMN Arbetsplats
Scania CV AB Jobbnummer
9999583