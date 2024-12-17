Application Specialist (PLM)
2024-12-17
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our innovative, enthusiastic and global team leading the way in product lifecycle management at Epiroc!
As we are building a new team to be responsible for classifications, monitoring and documentation at Operation Solutions we are now seeking a committed agile team member with expertise as application specialist.
In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring effective implementation, development, and maintenance of our PLM system: Teamcenter. Within your area of expertise, you will work close to business stakeholders and business IT. We value team membership and prioritizing the cultivation of our agile culture; we count on your positive mindset and communicative style in working with continuous improvements in our ways of working.
Join us as we accelerate the transformation!
Your mission
As an Application Specialist for the PLM Classification and Documents team, you will be supporting our businesses and ensuring the efficient use of solutions. You'll be a key member of our team, contributing with knowledge of business use cases and related processes as well as application know-how to efficiently:
• Validate business needs and requirements to ensure all deliverables meet high-quality standards.
• Manage and resolve incidents from business users.
• Engaging with business key/super users regarding the solution to gather feedback and identify improvements.
• Develop and share best practices and training materials for end users
• Coordinate and execute validation activities.
Your profile
To thrive in this role, you should enjoy problem-solving, coordination and see the value in documentation. You are expected to collaborate in global environments and work seamlessly to create a positive atmosphere. You are a team player, comfortable with tutoring others in your area of expertise. You are proactive and service-oriented with end-user focus.
Team membership is core to us, and we actively prioritize spreading knowledge within and between teams. That means all team members have the possibility to always learn and develop within the own area of expertise and other fields of knowledge that is being practices in the team.
To be successful in this role, you should have a university degree or equivalent working experience. Having a background as end-user of PLM-systems or production background is a requirement. Team Center knowledge will be considered an advantage. You should be confident working Agile. Given the global nature of the role, strong communication skills and fluency in English is a requirement. Many of our end-users prefers the Swedish language, accordingly, being comfortable speaking Swedish will be considered an advantage.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. If a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, some things make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc. Find out more at https://www.epirocgroup.com/en/work-at-epiroc
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application through our online career site as soon as possible, but no later than January 13, 2025. In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously.
We are committed to a thorough recruitment process, including interviews, reference checks and assessments. To ensure a safe working environment, we conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening. Our process is designed to be fair and inclusive; you can expect transparent communication and a balanced evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment Specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
Linnea Cederström, Manager PLM Engineering and PLM Classification & Documentation, linnea.cederstrom@epiroc.com Ersättning
