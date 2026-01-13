Application Scientist
About the job Application Scientist
Are you a passionate and proactive Application Scientist with a hands-on approach, driven to help the research and development community accelerate its progress? We are looking for an individual who thrives in a global environment, building strong relationships with customers, partners, and key stakeholders. Your core mission will be to understand their unique experimental needs and translate them into optimal technical solutions that elevate their work to the next level. If you are seeking a challenge where you can be a key player in shaping the future of quantum technology, join us on the SCALINQ journey and make a significant impact.
The role includes:
Help customers find the best solutions for their experiments
Handle custom inquiries, as well as align them with the R&D and production team
Hold technical presentations at conferences and during customer visits worldwide
Co-author publications, white papers, and technical presentations
Work with marketing to create new material, such as blog posts and videos
Provide market insights to management and R&D
Required Skills:
Lic. or PhD in physics, engineering, or a closely related field
Great presentation and communication skills
An interest in learning about the latest research in quantum technologies
Fluency in professional English, spoken as well as written
Can travel internationally, including the US
Preferable Skills:
Education or experience with quantum computing or radio frequency-related technologies
Education or experience with experimental research setups and/or cryogenic systems
Hands-on experience in sales or other customer-facing roles
We are looking for someone who is:
With a strong personal drive and detail-oriented approach, you thrive in a role where you can independently manage and drive multiple projects in parallel. You curiosity for science and technology is a key driving force, leading me to enthusiastically build a deep knowledge of our products and their practical applications. You are deeply committed to continuously following the rapid developments in various quantum computing disciplines to always stay current with the latest advancements.
As a dedicated team player, you value and effectively collaborate with multidisciplinary teams, ranging from physicists and engineers to marketers and external partners. One of your greatest strengths is the ability to translate and convey complex technical information in a clear and understandable manner, adapted for both technical experts and stakeholders with other or non- technical backgrounds.
About us: SCALINQ is a prominent player in the growing field of quantum computing. Our core focus is the development of state-of-the-art cryogenic hardware. All our products are classified as enabling hardware and are vital for the overall performance of a quantum computer. This could be your opportunity to play a key role in unlocking the full potential of a new tech era while structuring the financial backbone of the company.
The Team: At SCALINQ, diversity and inclusion are at the core of who we are. Our greatest strength lies in the people who shape our company, each contributing their unique skills and perspectives. Together, we blend cutting-edge research expertise with traditional engineering practices to develop innovative and commercially viable solutions.
Joining our team means being part of a dynamic environment where every contribution matters.
Be part of a dynamic environment where your ideas and contributions truly make a difference.
What we offer: At SCALINQ, you'll join a fast-moving, multicultural team at the forefront of a cutting-edge industry. We offer healthcare benefits, continuous learning opportunities, and an inspiring, modern workspace built for collaboration and innovation.
This is a place where driven individuals thrive where you're empowered to grow, take initiative, and explore new directions, all while working toward shared goals. Here, you have the opportunity to be truly smart to think critically, solve complex problems, and make a real impact. Whether you choose to specialize or broaden your expertise, you'll have the freedom to shape your path and contribute to something bigger.
In a rapidly changing world, we move with purposeand we're looking for others who do too.
Ready to push boundaries with us? Let's go!
Join Us: If you think it sounds like fun please, apply by sending your resume and a cover letter. Mark your application with Application Scientist.
Let's explore the quantum future together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12
Scalinq AB
(org.nr 559367-8492), http://www.scalinq.com
Smidesgatan 1 (Ringön) (visa karta
)
