Application Manager
2023-01-20
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~3000 proteins.
For more information about Olink, please visit www.olink.com
(https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=Ka8Zt5g9NY6OLcH4N77pvKh1PDFW4fRYWFA8xtx2FpE%3D&reserved=0)
Position Description
The Application Manager is a new position in the team of ERP Management at Olink. The team governs, maintains, and develops the Olink Group business application environments, ERP system, key financial accounting and reporting software, a web shop platform, software integrations and more with keen focus on meeting business demands while sustaining compliance and robustness of the platforms.
The position will be based in our Uppsala headquarters, report to the Manager ERP and be an important addition to the global IT-team, strengthening the structural robustness and processes in both development and execution. We are now seeking a tech savvy candidate fit for this position to help Olink on its exciting international journey and be a part of enabling business and operational excellence.
Primary Responsibilities
Core responsibilities of the role:
• Manage the user stack and access permissions.
• Onboard and educate users in our software platforms.
• Plan, lead and document periodic reviews & controls.
• Develop, improve, and maintain governance models.
• Document, file, and conduct changes.
• Address and resolve Jira support tickets.
• Act in accordance with the team strategic road map.
• Actively participate in the team 's continuous improvements work.
• Establish new and update existing written instructions.
• The role operates across a large user and management base in Operations, Commercial, Finance, IT, and other areas globally and most work is done via remote communication from Uppsala.
Qualifications/Skills
• At least 3 years of experience from ERP intensive roles in life science, governmental, publicly traded, or other industry under strict regulations.
• Bachelor 's degree in software development, business economics or engineering with emphasis on computer science of some sort.
• Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken).
• Experience from working with document management systems and Document management models.
If you also have the following skills, it is highly beneficial:
• GMP, GAMP5, ISO13485, ISO27001, SOx.
• Business Intelligence experience, ex PowerBI.
• Some form of programming skills, ex SQL, databases, PowerAutomation.
As a person you should be thorough and structured and have a keen interest in structure, standardized processes and workflows. To be successful in this role, it is equally important that you are well-spoken, communicative, and open to meeting new people and challenges.
