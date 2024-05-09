Application Engineer/Power system engineer
As an Application Engineer you will play a pivotal role in optimizing the operation of power generation, transmission, and distribution for our customers. Your expertise will contribute to ensuring safe, secure, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective operations of power grids.
Responsibilities:
• Act as an application engineer for system deliveries to customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania.
• Collaborate with customers' experts to configure applications to meet the customer requirements.
• Work closely with customers to develop efficient and robust workflow integrations between SCADA/EMS/GMS systems and other IT/OT systems, leveraging state-of-the-art interface and integration technologies.
• Create and execute test plans and procedures with customers to ensure the system meets contractual requirements.
• Provide training to customers on operating EMS/GMS functions within the system.
• Coordinate and efficiently resolve technical problems reported by customers in collaboration with technical team.
Qualifications:
• Master's (or higher) degree in energy systems, electrical engineering, or computer science.
• Previous experience in the SCADA/EMS/GMS systems business.
• Understanding of Energy/Generation Management Systems and their components.
• Understanding of power transmission networks.
• Proficiency in programming languages such as C and FORTRAN.
• Willingness to travel and work at our customer locations.
• Strong analytical and communication skills, with an eagerness to thrive in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
