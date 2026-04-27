Application Engineer (Full-Stack Developer)
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2026-04-27
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 21 000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. Vattenfall IT is the internal IT provider for the entire Vattenfall Group. It is an international shared service center, providing efficient and reliable IT services and 1.300 IT Engineers located in different European countries provide daily support to the Vattenfall Group.
Job Description
Do you want to contribute to a fossil-free future while developing high-quality software?
Do you enjoy working in an international environment and collaborating across teams? Are you passionate about software craftsmanship, innovation, and continuous learning? Then this is the job for you!
The Distribution & R&D Software Team, part of Vattenfall IT, develops and operates innovative software solutions that directly support our business units in Distribution and Research & Development.
Our applications enable smarter grid operations, optimize asset performance, and support the transition towards a fossil-free energy system.
What will you do?
Your tasks and responsibilities:
Design, develop, and maintain web and hybrid mobile applications using JavaScript.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.
Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
Participate in code reviews and contribute to continuous improvement of development processes.
Ensuring product stability & security.
Stay up to date with emerging technologies, innovations, and AI trends.
Share knowledge and mentor team members to foster a culture of learning and growth.
Communicate effectively with team members and stakeholders across departments.
Location
Solna
Qualifications
Who are you?
As our Full-Stack Developer you bring:
Proven experience as a Full-stack Developer with strong JavaScript skills (minimum 3+ years of experience in TypeScript)
Familiarity with frameworks such as Angular
Solid experience in NodeJs (min. 2 years in Express.js or similar)
Experience in creating APIs in NodeJS
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
Eagerness to learn, grow, and share knowledge with others.
Interest in new technologies, innovations and AI-driven solutions
Open to work with on-prem solutions
Nice to have: experience with Microsoft Azure services (e.g., App Services, Functions, DevOps)
Additional Information
Our Offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
We welcome your application in English until the 31st of May 2026. We kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Marius Gläßge via marius.glaessge@vattenfall.de
Trade union representatives in Sweden (IT) are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Patricia Ek (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Juha Siipilehto (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to build a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates might be subjected to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
9876764