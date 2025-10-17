Application Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2025-10-17
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Siemens Energy's 100,000 employees around the world are passionately pursuing one common goal: to energize society with affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy systems. Join our great team and put your energy to use.
We are now looking for a candidate who will work with Gas Turbine Overhauls and be a good match to our collaborative culture we have at our group. You will be responsible to prepare technical scope for our long-term service contracts and will have a close collaboration with LTP Sales managers.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Define technical scope for repair and overhauls, maintenance levels and any site activities
* Define suitable maintenance concept for our service contracts based on available products and collaboration with key experts.
* Responsible for complete pre- sales technical products advice for the development and implementation of customer solutions
* Define and identify suitable service bulletins, Modifications, and recommendations for clients to improve their performance, availability, reliability, and safety.
* Present technical scope to clients and adjust it with their expectations and site specifications.
* Define major replacement components and consumables for gas turbine overhauls based on their maintenance plan
* Responsible for preparation of technical risk evaluation
What You Bring
* Academic education within mechanical engineering or another relevant field. Experience in medium sized gas turbine maintenance/concept and Rotary equipment maintenance knowledge is considered meritorious
* We are looking for a team player with good communication skills and with the ability to face customers where you need to present technical scope
* Ability to manage and coordinate multiple projects in parallel
* Good knowledge of IT systems (desirably SAP)
* Good Knowledge of English language
About the Team
Within this team you have the opportunity to develop knowledge of maintenance concepts for all medium gas turbine products with close collaboration with sales and customers.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based.
Application
Don't hesitate - submit your application via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
or https://siemensenergy.avature.net/internalcareers,
ID no. 278915,
Ongoing selection applies, the position may be filled before the last application date.
For questions about the position, please contact recruiting manager Åsa Johansson at asa.johansson@siemens-energy.com
... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "278723". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9561975