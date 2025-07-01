Application Database Specialist - MongoDB, AWS & Real-Time Environment
2025-07-01
We are currently seeking a qualified Application Database Specialist for a long-term consulting assignment with one of our clients in the connected technology sector. The assignment offers a technically advanced environment where you will work with modern database technologies in a real-time critical infrastructure.
As a consultant, you will be part of a specialist team responsible for the operation, development, and optimization of application databases in both AWS and on-premises environments. You will collaborate closely with development teams and architects to ensure high availability, performance, and security in a setting where real-time data access is business-critical.
Work tasks
• Managing MongoDB, PostgreSQL, and Oracle databases in both AWS and on-prem environments
• Daily operations, performance tuning, capacity planning, and consolidation
• Supporting development teams with SQL development and real-time environment support
• Engaging with project teams to understand requirements and propose suitable solutions
• Collaborating with architects to design new solutions and ensure reliable delivery
• Driving automation and improvements in quality, stability, and security across the database landscape
• At least 3 years of hands-on experience managing PostgreSQL and MongoDB databases in production environments.
• Solid experience with database management in AWS (Amazon Web Services) and strong cloud engineering knowledge.
• Advanced SQL skills and experience working with relational databases and/or good knowledge of MongoDB.
• Ability to work independently and take ownership of tasks.
• Experience in implementing changes in large-scale database environments.
• Experience with on-call support responsibilities.
It is meritorious if you have
• Development experience in the database domain.
• Knowledge of monitoring tools beyond AWS CloudWatch.
• Familiarity with best practices in continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD).
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured and responsible, with a strong ability to deliver results
• Analytical and solution-oriented, capable of navigating complex technical environments
• Collaborative, with strong communication skills in cross-functional teams
• Calm under pressure, especially in real-time critical situations
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
