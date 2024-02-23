Application Database Administrator
About Etraveli Group
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights and TUI.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2300 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India and Poland.
Life at Etraveli Group
Depending on how you want to grow we want to listen in on your future career plan. To be able to inspire you to be your best within a fast moving industry we work hard to provide for the best prerequisites to make you feel that you belong together with us on our journey, by giving you a lot of work freedom, time for self studies, having recurring Hackatons, Dev weeks and a lot other fun activities together within the team and across the company to foster a great culture.
Do you want to be part of the next step in our growth journey?
In alignment with the growing targets and needs, we are currently on the lookout for a Database Administrator to become part of our tight-knit team in Gothenburg. At The DBA Team in our data driven company we work constantly with what is the core of the company business. As Database Administrators we combine high work ethics, pushing the boundaries of how we can develop the database environment and learning while having fun.
We pride ourselves on the trust placed in us by other departments, allowing us to shape the future of our database operations and development. Collaboration is at the heart of our work as we partner with external MySQL experts, reporting our progress to stakeholders and leveraging cutting-edge technology. Working with us means you'll have access to a team of highly competent professionals and ample resources to foster your personal and professional growth.
Key Responsibilities
As a Database Administrator on our team, your primary focus will be on maintaining the stability and performance of our production application. You will work closely with your team members to:
Maintain, monitor, and develop our database environments
Collaborate with developers to support their projects and test environments
Automate our processes to meet the demands of our rapid growth
Utilize cutting-edge MySQL technology, including InnoDB cluster, Singlestore, SQL Server, Hadoop, ScyllaDB, and Couchbase
Requirements
A solid understanding of Database Administration
Experience in administering MySQL databases
Proficiency in Linux and shell (bash) scripting
Knowledge of Disaster Recovery (DR) principles
Meritorious experience in administering SQL Server, Hadoop, Singlestore
Familiarity with Docker and Git
Professional command of the English language, both verbal and written
Benefits
When working at Etraveli Group you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that helps you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. But not just that.
What else do we offer?
Brand New office in the City - We are located in Merkurhuset in central Gothenburg, just a stone's throw away from public transport and lunch restaurants.
Conferences - We believe in personal development and continuous education. We continuously organize internal trainings and workshops so that we can learn from each other.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
Hackaton and Dev week - We believe in fostering creativity and testing new things.
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning.
At Etraveli Group we value diversity; we pride ourselves on being a company represented by people of all different backgrounds. During hiring, we are committed to ensure equality and promote diversity in the workplace at every selection stage. As such, we provide the same opportunities for all candidates regardless of race, religion or belief, gender, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or any other characteristic protected under any anti-discrimination law or regulation.
