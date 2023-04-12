Application Configuration Specialist (Temporary)
At Benify, we help companies around the world become better employers. Our journey started in 2004 in Sweden. Today, Benify is a truly independent, flexible, and agile global technology company offering the market's leading global benefits and total rewards platform with more than 1,500 clients and 2 million users around the world. Our vision is a world where every employee knows their true value. Our mission is to deliver technology that helps great employers become exceptional ones.
We know that success is not a one-person show; we 're on this journey together, which means we succeed together. Benify has been certified as a great place to work according to the Great Place to Work® institute's international standard. We're proud of our culture and we're confident you will be too. In fact, thanks to our employees, Benify has also been named one of Sweden's 10 best places to work by Great Place to Work® two years in a row.
We are now looking to build on our current success and are looking for Application Configuration Specialist (12 month contract) to join our exciting journey towards world domination!
Your role as Application Configuration Specialist
As an Application Configuration Specialist in Benify, you will be ensuring that the portal is coherent with internal and external requirements - owning the process from portal creation to launch. You will design, build, and update benefit solutions according to business rules within the Benify platform for our international clients. You will collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders, and cross-functional globally dispersed teams. You will have the possibility to contribute and support the product roadmap to facilitate further improvements. You will be part of the Application Configuration function but your daily work will be in an Agile squad with additional functions to ensure the success of the implementation, delivering a coherent, compliant, and fully tested solution.
Please note this is a 12 month contract.
As an Application Configuration Specialist, you will:
Work in a T-Shaped manner within an Agile cross-functional globally dispersed squad, owning the full delivery lifecycle.
Become an expert in the functionalities of Benify's platform - from creating a new portal to Go-live.
Design, build, update and quality assure the configuration of all types of Benefits in line with best practices, business rules, and financial details.
Collaborate with clients to meet eligibility requirements within the portal, including attending client meetings to consult on our products.
Troubleshoot and investigate configuration issues.
Contribute and support the product roadmap.
Contribute to the continuous development of the Application Configuration Function, including process development and automation.
Have a chance to mentor less experienced colleagues as you gain more knowledge/expertise.
Requirements:
An Education in e.g. systems science, web design, media technology or similar
1-3 years of relevant work experience
Experience in writing HTML and JSP
A keen interest in technology and User Experience
Fluent in English, both orally and in writing.
To succeed in the role, we see that you have a solution-oriented attitude, analytical skills, the ability to prioritize the right things and strong quality awareness. You solve customers' problems in a structured way with the help of your analytical ability. You are also positive and always put the customer in focus. You have a great drive and enjoy taking ownership of your own work. At Benify, we roll up our sleeves when the pressure increases, and in order for you to feel comfortable with us, we believe that you feel the same.
Do we have you on the hook yet?
At Benify, you get the opportunity to work in an organization where everyone contributes to our success; where everyone helps each other out and has fun while doing it. We know it is our employees who make Benify successful and that helps us evolve. We not only welcome your ideas, but we also encourage them. Your development is up to you - your own initiatives, goals, and curiosity are the keys to just how far can you go with Benify. We work with great passion and succeed together! Since we work with employee benefits, naturally, incentives and perks are a big part of working at Benify. Among the many perks of joining Benify, you will receive a yearly allowance to use for fitness, dental, and/or medical care, and flexible working hours You will also experience our innovation days and yearly conferences.
Perks of being a Benifyer
• 30 days vacation
• Pension
• Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
• Annual conference abroad
• A variety of social events and activities in the offices
• You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Application
Apply by sending in your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the Application form below. We will screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
